Tula Just Added an Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Cream to Its Celeb-Loved Skincare Offerings
ICYMI: Tula just added an anti-aging overnight eye cream to their impressive lineup of cult-favorite skincare products — and we already can't wait to incorporate the brightening formula into our summer skincare routine.
Much like Tula's other nourishing skincare solutions, the Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex works as a pillowy cream formula that provides intense hydration to the skin's surface, all while helping to reduce the look of deeper lines and wrinkles via a number of thoughtfully crafted ingredients — like ceramides, polyglutamic acid, botanical retinol alternatives and Bakuchiol.
Tula's new replenishing formula is chock-full of hydrating ingredients, including: ceramides, polyglutamic acid, botanical retinol alternatives and anti-aging bakuchiol.
As one of today's premier skincare brands, Tula is hailed for its creation of probiotic skincare products that are crafted with nourishing superfood ingredients. From brightening eye balms and top-rated SPF solutions to blurring tinted primers and more, the brand has no shortage of atypical skincare goodies that deliver in everything from practicality to efficacy.
Tula has even managed to garner a loyal fan base composed of dermatologists and Hollywood stars alike (Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan are just a few of the brand's celeb supporters).
Below, browse ET's other picks for the best Tula products to incorporate into your summer skincare routine — including their cult-favorite sunscreen formula.
Tula's best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm gets a radiating revamp via an ingredient cocktail of rosewater and rosehip oil.
Users rave about this sunscreen for its lightweight and non-greasy feel, with one reviewer saying: "I have very sensitive skin and have struggled to find an SPF that doesn’t break me out or dry my face. I love this SPF — very moisturizing, [and] leaves my face glowing all day."
Achieving radiant skin for summer starts with good hydration — which is totally achievable with the help of Tula's best-selling 24/7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream.
Set your makeup base with a "filter-like finish," provided by Tula's sheer priming formula.
Remove dirt and skin impurities at the source with Tula's cult classic cleanser — formulated with prebiotics, probiotic extracts and turmeric.
Tap into the skin-soothing power of vitamin C via this replenishing moisturizer — crafted with derm-tested ingredients and tranexamic acid for added brightening benefits.
