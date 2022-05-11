ICYMI: Tula just added an anti-aging overnight eye cream to their impressive lineup of cult-favorite skincare products — and we already can't wait to incorporate the brightening formula into our summer skincare routine.

Much like Tula's other nourishing skincare solutions, the Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex works as a pillowy cream formula that provides intense hydration to the skin's surface, all while helping to reduce the look of deeper lines and wrinkles via a number of thoughtfully crafted ingredients — like ceramides, polyglutamic acid, botanical retinol alternatives and Bakuchiol.

As one of today's premier skincare brands, Tula is hailed for its creation of probiotic skincare products that are crafted with nourishing superfood ingredients. From brightening eye balms and top-rated SPF solutions to blurring tinted primers and more, the brand has no shortage of atypical skincare goodies that deliver in everything from practicality to efficacy.

Tula has even managed to garner a loyal fan base composed of dermatologists and Hollywood stars alike (Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan are just a few of the brand's celeb supporters).

Below, browse ET's other picks for the best Tula products to incorporate into your summer skincare routine — including their cult-favorite sunscreen formula.

