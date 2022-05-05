We'd argue that the only thing better than a deal on some of today's hottest skincare products, is a secret deal on some of today's hottest skincare products.

The deal in reference here is none other than Tula's current (and very under-the-radar) discount — which gives shoppers the opportunity to take 15% off of their order with the code CHECKYOURGLOW15. All you'll need to do is add the code at checkout and watch the skincare savings role in — just in time to restock your summer beauty arsenal, too.

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Tula also has a pretty notable Hollywood fan base — with stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tapping into some of brand's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Ahead, shop a few of ET's picks for the best products to buy (and score major savings on) with Tula's secret discount code. Plus, browse the best sunscreens for summer 2022, and check out Meghan Markle's go-to beauty products — perfect for incorporating into your summer skincare routine and beyond.

Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Tula Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Available in numerous buildable tints, this lightweight formula helps to create a radiant base on the skin, all while leaving your makeup look with a sheer, golden glow. $36 Buy Now

