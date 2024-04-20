Angus T. Jones is on the move.

The Two and a Half Men alum was spotted Thursday during a rare public outing in Los Angeles on what appeared to be moving day. The 30-year-old who made his name as Jake Harper on the hit CBS sitcom appeared to be hauling away two trucks full of stuff from his home.

The actor, wearing sweats, black T-shirt, hat and shades, was seen speaking to one of the movers as they loaded up trucks, which hauled away outdoor furniture, an old mattress, Halloween decorations and so much more. This appears to be the first time he's been seen in public since his last public outing in August, while out at lunch in Sherman Oaks, California.

Prior to that outing, Jones had only been seen out and about a handful of times in recent years. He had also been spotted walking outside his home in April and May of 2023.

Angus T. Jones was spotted out Thursday in Los Angeles in what appeared to be moving day. - MEGA

Hardcore Two and a Half Men fans got a glimpse of Jones in front of the camera recently when he made a cameo in the HBO comedy, Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. Chuck Lorre, creator of Two and Half Men, is the executive producer behind Bookie, which also reunited him with Charlie Sheen, who appeared in the series as an exaggerated version of himself who runs a regular poker game at a rehab facility.

And it's in that rehab facility where Jones makes his cameo playing poker alongside Sheen and several of his real-life friends who also had a cameo in Two and a Half Men as Sheen's poker buddies.

Lorre spoke to ET about recruiting Jones to appear in Bookie.

"He was not necessarily going, 'Oh boy. I'm going to act again!'" Lorre said of making the call to reunite with Jones on the project. "But he was game and he was great. He was great at eight and he was great at 28."

"Almost 20 years to the day after we shot the pilot of Two and a Half Men, we shot that scene with the two guys playing poker," Lorre revealed, "and the other guys at the table were in the pilot of Two and a Half Men as well."

