Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are poking fun at all those romance rumors amid their Florida reunion.

Fans first speculated that Brown and Cameron had reignited their romance earlier this month, after the former Bachelorette visited Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, reportedly to celebrate the life of his mother, Andrea Cameron. She died of a brain aneurysm late last month.

Brown made her second visit to Jupiter last weekend, with Cameron picking her up from the airport. The pair have since been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are posting videos with friends to TikTok on their account @thequarantinecrew.

Fans have been freaking out over Brown and Cameron spending time together -- and nearly lost it at their take on the "Flip the Switch" challenge, which they captioned, "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants #fyp #foryou #coronavirus #fliptheswitch #thequarantinecrew."

The silly video shows Brown dancing around with two other women to Drake's "Nonstop," before Cameron and his friends take their places. The contractor is -- like the caption suggests -- wearing Brown's pants.

On her season of The Bachelorette, Brown made a point of explaining she did not want to sleep with Cameron in the fantasy suites. He was runner-up on her season.

While Brown and Cameron have been keeping fans entertained with their TikToks, former Bachelor Nick Viall doesn't seem to be impressed.

Viall appeared to call them out during an appearance on Claudia Oshry's Instagram Live on Thursday, as he discussed quarantining alone within his house amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Stay the f**k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool," he said -- after Cameron and Brown had notably just posted one.

"Are you referring to someone specifically?" Oshry jokingly asked.

"I'm just pointing it out," Viall replied.

See more on Brown and Cameron in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Viall Seems to Slam Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's 'Quarantine Crew'

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Share Swimsuit TikTok Dance While in Florida Together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Hit the Beach in Florida After Reuniting

Nick Viall Slams Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s ‘Quarantine Crew’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery