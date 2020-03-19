Nick Viall is not impressed by The Quarantine Crew. The 39-year-old former Bachelor and Bachelor Nation staple appeared on Claudia Oshry's Instagram Live on Thursday, calling in from quarantining alone within his house amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked if he had any advice for his fanbase, Viall replied, "Stay the f**k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool."

"Are you referring to someone specifically?" Oshry jokingly asked.

"I'm just pointing it out," Viall replied.

Claudia Oshry/Instagram Live

It seems very likely that Viall is directly referencing fellow Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. The former exes are currently together in Florida where they've been filming TikTok videos by the pool with a group of pals. Nicknaming their squad "The Quarantine Crew," the reality stars have been showing off their moves, but not exactly practicing social distancing as they are coming in contact with multiple people, several of whom traveled to be there.

They've since shared videos out on the beach, playing basketball in the pool, and goofing off in a house.

Viall also took a moment during his appearance to poke fun at previous romance rumors between himself and actress Rachel Bilson.

"I feel like she traded up," he quipped, referencing Bilson's current relationship with Bill Hader, and adding, "I'm a big Barry fan."

For more on Hannah and Tyler's reunion, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron TikTok Together in Florida This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Share Swimsuit TikTok Dance While in Florida Together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Hit the Beach in Florida After Reuniting

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Fuel Dating Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Airport

Related Gallery