Tyler Perry Says He's Killing Off Iconic Madea Character

On Monday, Tyler Perry announced that he intends to retire the foul-mouthed grandmother who helped him in his rise to fame. The news came while he was on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM radio show, Bevelations.

“This is it,” he said. “It’s time for me to kill that old b**ch. I’m tired!”

This means that Made will only be appearing in one more film, the ominously titled Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral. During the interview, the 49-year-old multi-hyphenate explained that as he's gotten older, playing Madea has become less and less appealing.

“We’re gonna say goodby in [2019],” he said, later adding, "I just don’t want to be her age, playing her."

However, diehard fans will also be able to catch Madea on the road. Perry stated that he’s lined up a farewell tour for next year, exactly 20 years after the wise-cracking granny first appeared in the stage production of I Can Do Bad All by Myself. Since then, she has appeared in 10 plays, 11 films and one animated feature, Madea’s Tough Love. No character been more integral to Perry’s branding.

In her last film, the matriarch heads to a family reunion in rural Georgia that takes a turn for the worst, forcing them to plan an unexpected funeral. As in previous films, the newly released trailer features no shortage of hilarious shenanigans from Madea as she takes charge of the funeral.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral arrives in theaters on March 1, 2019.

