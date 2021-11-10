Get your credit card ready and your Christmas beauty wishlist prepped, because Ulta Beauty just announced their upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals for the holiday season. And while full specifics of the sales events are still under wraps, the savings are bound to be good -- and we've got the details to prove it.

Beginning in early November and continuing up until Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be debuting early deal drops every Thursday through Saturday across all categories. Additionally, from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16, shoppers can enjoy three full days of exclusive online deals through the retailer's "Hello Holidays" sale. Then, come Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be offering savings of up to 50% off top products and brands.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's early Black Friday beauty deals, you can still score big at their post-Thanksgiving "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

With top beauty brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Essence, Juice Beauty, Carbon Theory, Olay and more all available at Ulta, we can only hope they'll be included in Ulta Beauty's biggest sale of the year. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, there are plenty of popular beauty goodies that are available to shop now via Ulta's 2021 holiday gift guide.

Check out ET Style's top picks from Ulta's holiday gift guide below. Plus, check out the best beauty advent calendars to shop for this holiday season, including Sephora's beloved advent cal -- now back in stock too.

