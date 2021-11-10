Shopping

Ulta 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Ulta Black Friday Beauty Deals 2021
Ulta

Get your credit card ready and your Christmas beauty wishlist prepped, because Ulta Beauty just announced their upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals for the holiday season. And while full specifics of the sales events are still under wraps, the savings are bound to be good -- and we've got the details to prove it.

Beginning in early November and continuing up until Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be debuting early deal drops every Thursday through Saturday across all categories. Additionally, from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16, shoppers can enjoy three full days of exclusive online deals through the retailer's "Hello Holidays" sale. Then, come Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be offering savings of up to 50% off top products and brands.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's early Black Friday beauty deals, you can still score big at their post-Thanksgiving "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

With top beauty brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Essence, Juice Beauty, Carbon Theory, Olay and more all available at Ulta, we can only hope they'll be included in Ulta Beauty's biggest sale of the year. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, there are plenty of popular beauty goodies that are available to shop now via Ulta's 2021 holiday gift guide.

Check out ET Style's top picks from Ulta's holiday gift guide below. Plus, check out the best beauty advent calendars to shop for this holiday season, including Sephora's beloved advent cal -- now back in stock too.

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Level up your eye makeup style this wintery with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte shades.
$49
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson's Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts five styling attachments and is engineered for a number of different hair types, according to the retailer.
$430
Ulta Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Ulta
Ulta Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Give your face some shape with this classic Rose Quartz Facial Roller from Ulta.
$20
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Ulta
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Nourish your skin with this Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection set -- which includes a Kendall Jenner-approved facial mist.
$28
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Ulta
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
This cult-favorite Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray features notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine. 
$138
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Add some volume to your lashes with this cult-favorite Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Too Faced.
$27
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Ulta
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's top skincare products are brought together in this Best Bets set -- available at Ulta.
$40
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Perfect your brow game for Christmas and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit.
$29
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
Ulta
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
This KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set features the award-winning tattoo liner, Cake Pencil and Kiss lipstick.
$25
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Channel your inner popstar with Ariana Grande's fruity God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum.
$55
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Ulta
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Give the gift of Laura Mercier's Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a festive ornament.
$13
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
Ulta
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
This It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set comes complete with a moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and nourishing night cream.
$55
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Ulta
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Achieve a Drybar-approved blowout within the comforts of your home with this Double Shot On The Rocks Kit -- which features best-selling products made to better protect your hair.
$150
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Ulta
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Step into the wonder of the holiday season with this colorful nail color set from OPI.
$29
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Ulta
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Indulge in this brunch-scented morning body wash.
$13

