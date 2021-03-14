Beauty

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale Starts Today -- Shop the Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta 21 Days Sale
Glowimages/Getty Images

Beauty lovers, prepare your wallets! The Ulta 21 Days Sale is happening now -- and it's epic.

There's no doubt that Ulta has become one of the top go-to beauty retailers for everything, whether it's must-have hair and beauty tools, luxury makeup brands or drugstore favorites and more. And for the brand's blowout beauty sale, Ulta is offering 50% off of hundreds of its best products. So, whatever your skincare, makeup and haircare needs may be, this is the time to stock up on it all.

Ulta's 21 Days sale means three weeks of daily beauty steals, with each day highlighting up to five different products or brands. And after getting a preview of what's on the line, there's no denying that this year's hair, skin and beauty deals are worth adding to your cart.

Now, considering that there are hundreds of items available during the retailer's major sale, we took the liberty of finding the best beauty steals for each day. That way, you can spend less time paging through each day from the sale and more time grabbing all of your favorites (before they sell out, of course). 

From tried-and-true makeup products from household names (think Tarte Face Tape, Benefit Cosmetics eyeliner and Too Faced mascara) and anti-aging skincare staples to items from cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley and NuFace, it's safe to say that the Ulta Beauty sale truly has everything you could be looking for. And if you're looking for some options to bring your dry skin back to life for spring, the Ulta sale has options for that, too.

To get a head start on your shopping (and see what'll be included as the sale goes on), scroll down to shop the must-have picks from each day of the Ulta 21 Days sale below.

Sunday, March 14:

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Ulta
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
$25 (REGULARLY $49)
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Ulta
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$11 (REGULARLY $22)

Monday, March 15:

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
Ulta
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
$20 (REGULARLY $40)
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Ulta
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
$19 (REGULARLY $37)
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
Ulta
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
$33 (REGULARLY $65)

Tuesday, March 16:

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
Ulta
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
$24 (REGULARLY $48)
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Ulta
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
$20 (REGULARLY $40)

Wednesday, March 17:

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder
Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder
Ulta
Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder
$12 (REGULARLY $24)
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
Ulta
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
$36 (REGULARLY $72)

Thursday, March 18:

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Ulta
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
$45 (REGULARLY $89)
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer
Ulta
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer
$21 (REGULARLY $42)
bareMinerals Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer
bareMinerals Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer
Ulta
bareMinerals Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer
$12 (REGULARLY $23)

Friday, March 19:

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
Ulta
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
$33 (REGULARLY $65)
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Ulta
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
$100 (REGULARLY $199)

Saturday, March 20:

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
$13 (REGULARLY $26)
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
Ulta
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
$7 (REGULARLY $14)

Sunday, March 21:

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Ulta
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
$11 (REGULARLY $21)
MAC Powder Blush
MAC Powder Blush
Ulta
MAC Powder Blush
$13 (REGULARLY $25)

Monday, March 22:

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
Ulta
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
$14 (REGULARLY $28)
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
Ulta
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
$18 (REGULARLY $36)

Tuesday, March 23:

Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System
Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System
Ulta
Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System
$28 (REGULARLY $54)
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
Ulta
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
$21 (REGULARLY $41)

Wednesday, March 24:

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer
Ulta
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer
$14 (REGULARLY $27)
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment
Ulta
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment
$10 (REGULARLY $20)

Thursday, March 25:

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealers
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
Ulta
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealers
$14 (REGULARLY $28)
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Ulta
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
$31 (REGULARLY $62)
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
Ulta
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
$17 (REGULARLY $34)

Friday, March 26:

Clarins Double Serum
Clarins Double Serum
Ulta
Clarins Double Serum
$45 (REGULARLY $90)
Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush
Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush
Ulta
Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush
$23 (REGULARLY $45)

Saturday, March 27:

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Ulta
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
$15 (REGULARLY $30)
Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector
Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector
Ulta
Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector
$20 (REGULARLY $39)

Sunday, March 28:

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
Ulta
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
$20 (REGULARLY $40)
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
Ulta
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
$15 (REGULARLY $29)

Monday, March 29:

Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
Ulta
Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
$11 (REGULARLY $21)
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Ulta
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
$35 (REGULARLY $69)

Tuesday, March 30:

BeautyBlender Dream Swirl Blend & Cleanse Set
BeautyBlender Dream Swirl Blend & Cleanse Set
Ulta
BeautyBlender Dream Swirl Blend & Cleanse Set
$10 (REGULARLY $20)
NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
Ulta
NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
$17 (REGULARLY $34)

Wednesday, March 31:

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Ulta
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
$15 (REGULARLY $30)
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
Ulta
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
$18 (REGULARLY $36)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
$26 (REGULARLY $52)

Thursday, April 1:

KKW Beauty Nude Lip Liner
KKW Beauty Nude Lip Liner
Ulta
KKW Beauty Nude Lip Liner
$6 (REGULARLY $12)
First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set
First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set
Ulta
First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set
$12 (REGULARLY $24)

Friday, April 2:

Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Ulta
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
$20 (REGULARLY $39)
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
Ulta
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
$40 (REGULARLY $79)

Saturday, April 3:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
$12 (REGULARLY $23)
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
$13 (REGULARLY $26)
Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm
Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm
Ulta
Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm
$33 (REGULARLY $65)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

Fenty Beauty Launches Body Sauce for Perfect Summer Glow

International Women's Day: Shop the Fashion and Beauty Brands Celebrating the Empowering Holiday

These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon

Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More