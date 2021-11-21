Shopping

Ulta Black Friday Sale 2021: The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Ulta Hello Holidays Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now
Ulta

The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale is in full swing for the holiday season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's Black Friday sale is offering up tons of them all week long.

Ulta’s Black Friday sale is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Airbush Duo Blow Dry Brush for 25% off or a Bio Ionic styling iron for 30% off. With top beauty brands like Kiehl's, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Carbon Theory, Olay and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, or stocking stuffers, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's Black Friday beauty deals, you can still score big at their post-Thanksgiving "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

Check out ET's top deal finds from Ulta's Black Friday 2021 sale below, plus the best beauty advent calendars to shop for before December. 

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Ready for winter, this ultra-gentle gel mask helps soothe, hydrate and de-tox the look of dry skin.
$55$30
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Ulta
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
The size of this hair dryer doesn’t mean it’s any less powerful
$150$112
Fresh Deep Hydration Meets Nourishment Gift Set
Fresh Deep Hydration Meets Nourishment Gift Set
Ulta
Fresh Deep Hydration Meets Nourishment Gift Set
This Deep Hydration Meets Nourishment Gift Set from Fresh features a full-sized Rose Oil-Infused Serum and a mini Rose Face Cream.
$59$41
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Make room under the tree for NYX's advent calendar featuring 24 iconic best-sellers in mini and full sizes. 
$60$30
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
Ulta
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
Banish dry skin with a hydration wonder.
$52$19
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Heat Styling Spray
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Heat Styling Spray
Ulta
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Heat Styling Spray
Make sure your hair is protected from heat damage with this fan-favorite styling spray from Living Proof.
$28$14
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
Ulta
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
This highlighter comes in two different shade variations, including golden bronze and golden pearl.
$35$17
Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette
Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette
Ulta
Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette
Morphe's palette got a major makeover with 25 sheens and shimmers, plus 10 matte transition hues for limitless luxe looks. 
$26$13
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Ulta
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Give your hair a total transformation with adjustable temperature settings for customized styling. 
$100$60
Ulta Winter Pine Scented Soy Blend Candle
Ulta Winter Pine Scented Soy Blend Candle
Ulta
Ulta Winter Pine Scented Soy Blend Candle
Stay warm and cozy up this winter. 
$20$10
It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
Ulta
It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
An overnight anti-aging moisturizer with a soothing lavender scent, this luxurious night cream makes the perfect last step in your skincare routine. 
$54$32
Bio Ionic Graphene MX Curler 1.25''
Bio Ionic Graphene MX Curler 1.25''
Ulta
Bio Ionic Graphene MX Curler 1.25''
Creates loose waves and soft curls while sealing in moisture for healthier hydrated strands. 
$159$111
Beekman 1802 Milk Mud Warming Clay Mask
Beekman 1802 Milk Mud Warming Clay Mask
Ulta
Beekman 1802 Milk Mud Warming Clay Mask
Beekman 1802's unique Milk Mud formula exfoliates, helps control oil, and rinses away to instantly reveal clearer, brighter skin. 
$50$30

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Level up your eye makeup style this wintery with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte shades.
$49
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson's Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts five styling attachments and is engineered for a number of different hair types, according to the retailer.
$430
Ulta Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Ulta
Ulta Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Give your face some shape with this classic Rose Quartz Facial Roller from Ulta.
$20
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Ulta
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Nourish your skin with this Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection set -- which includes a Kendall Jenner-approved facial mist.
$28
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Ulta
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
This cult-favorite Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray features notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine. 
$138
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Add some volume to your lashes with this cult-favorite Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Too Faced.
$27
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Ulta
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's top skincare products are brought together in this Best Bets set -- available at Ulta.
$40
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Perfect your brow game for Christmas and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit.
$29
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
Ulta
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
This KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set features the award-winning tattoo liner, Cake Pencil and Kiss lipstick.
$25
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Channel your inner popstar with Ariana Grande's fruity God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum.
$55
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Ulta
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Give the gift of Laura Mercier's Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a festive ornament.
$13
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
Ulta
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
This It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set comes complete with a moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and nourishing night cream.
$55
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Ulta
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Achieve a Drybar-approved blowout within the comforts of your home with this Double Shot On The Rocks Kit -- which features best-selling products made to better protect your hair.
$150
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Ulta
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Step into the wonder of the holiday season with this colorful nail color set from OPI.
$29
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Ulta
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Indulge in this brunch-scented morning body wash.
$13

