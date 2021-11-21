Ulta Black Friday Sale 2021: The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale is in full swing for the holiday season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's Black Friday sale is offering up tons of them all week long.

Ulta’s Black Friday sale is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Airbush Duo Blow Dry Brush for 25% off or a Bio Ionic styling iron for 30% off. With top beauty brands like Kiehl's, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Carbon Theory, Olay and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, or stocking stuffers, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's Black Friday beauty deals, you can still score big at their post-Thanksgiving "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

Check out ET's top deal finds from Ulta's Black Friday 2021 sale below, plus the best beauty advent calendars to shop for before December.

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

