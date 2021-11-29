Ulta Cyber Monday Sale 2021: The 16 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Cyber Monday sale is in full swing for the holiday season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is offering up tons of them until Tuesday, November 30.

Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Airbush Duo Blow Dry Brush for 25% off or a Bio Ionic styling iron for 30% off. With top beauty brands like Kiehl's, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, Olay and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now. You're sure to find a Cyber Monday deal on gift sets, eyeshadow palettes, styling tools, a fragrance, and skincare products, with no coupon needed. You can even get a free gift on select beauty items from the beauty retailer.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's Cyber Monday beauty deals, you can still score big at their post-Thanksgiving "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Check out ET's top deal finds from Ulta's Cyber Monday 2021 sale below, plus the best beauty advent calendars to shop for before December.

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

