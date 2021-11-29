Shopping

Ulta Cyber Monday Sale 2021: The 20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta Hello Holidays Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now
Ulta

The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Cyber Monday sale is in full swing for the holiday season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is offering up tons of them until Tuesday, November 30.

Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Airbush Duo Blow Dry Brush for 25% off or a Bio Ionic styling iron for 30% off. With top beauty brands like Kiehl's, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, Olay and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now. You're sure to find a Cyber Monday deal on gift sets, eyeshadow palettes, styling tools, a fragrance, and skincare products, with no coupon needed. You can even get a free gift on select beauty items from the beauty retailer.

Even if you miss out on Ulta's Cyber Monday beauty deals, you can still score big at their "Holiday Beauty Blitz" -- which will feature new, can't-miss offers on popular gifting essentials from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Check out ET's top deal finds from Ulta's Cyber Monday 2021 sale below, plus the best beauty advent calendars to shop for before December. 

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture
Ulta
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture
Murad's Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture is a luxurious yet lightweight cream that provides 24-hour hydration. 
$75$45
KYLIE SKIN Moisturizing Must Haves 3 Piece Set
KYLIE SKIN Moisturizing Must Haves 3 Piece Set
Ulta
KYLIE SKIN Moisturizing Must Haves 3 Piece Set
Your daily moisturizing essentials in a 3-piece set: Vitamin C Serum, Face Moisturizer, and Eye Cream. 
$50$35
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil
Ulta
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil
A transforming night oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness overnight. 
$55$38
Ulta Beauty Box: Jetsetter Edition
Ulta Beauty Box: Jetsetter Edition
Ulta
Ulta Beauty Box: Jetsetter Edition
Only on Cyber Monday will you find a 55-Piece Beauty Kit for $20. 
$30$20
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel
A refreshing Peter Thomas Roth eye gel that drenches skin with moisture. 
$42$25
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream SPF 30
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream SPF 30
Ulta
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream SPF 30
A skin-fortifying moisturizer perfect for the winter months ahead. 
$60$48
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Ulta
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
$52$41
Foreo LUNA Mini 3
Foreo LUNA Mini 3
Ulta
Foreo LUNA Mini 3
This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results. 
$159$111
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Ulta
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
A good night's sleep in a bottle, this serum is added hydration to your morning and evening routine. 
$52$36
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream
Ulta
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream
  Lancome's anti-aging moisturizer for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles overnight. 
$130$91
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Ulta
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale.
$17$13
IT Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Trio
IT Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Trio
Ulta
IT Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Trio
This It Cosmetics limited-edition holiday gift set includes a Superhero Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, Superhero No-Tug Sharpenable Gel Liner and Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil.
$35$24
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Ulta
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
The size of this hair dryer doesn’t mean it’s any less powerful
$150$112
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Make room under the tree for NYX's advent calendar featuring 24 iconic best-sellers in mini and full sizes. 
$60$36
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Ulta
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Nourish your skin with this Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection set -- which includes a Kendall Jenner-approved facial mist.
$28$21
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
Ulta
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream
Banish dry skin with a hydration wonder.
$52$19
Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer
Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer
Ulta
Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Tinted Moisturizer
A moisturizer and makeup with SPF all-in-1.
$32$22
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
Ulta
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
This highlighter comes in two different shade variations, including golden bronze and golden pearl.
$35$24
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Ulta
CHI for ULTA Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Give your hair a total transformation with adjustable temperature settings for customized styling. 
$100$60

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Level up your eye makeup style this wintery with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte shades.
$49
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson's Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts five styling attachments and is engineered for a number of different hair types, according to the retailer.
$430
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Perfect your brow game for Christmas and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit.
$29
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Ulta
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
This cult-favorite Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray features notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine. 
$138
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Ulta
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's top skincare products are brought together in this Best Bets set -- available at Ulta.
$40
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Add some volume to your lashes with this cult-favorite Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Too Faced.
$27
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
Ulta
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
This KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set features the award-winning tattoo liner, Cake Pencil and Kiss lipstick.
$25
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Ulta
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Give the gift of Laura Mercier's Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a festive ornament.
$13
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Channel your inner popstar with Ariana Grande's fruity God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum.
$55
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
Ulta
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
This It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set comes complete with a moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and nourishing night cream.
$55
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Ulta
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Achieve a Drybar-approved blowout within the comforts of your home with this Double Shot On The Rocks Kit -- which features best-selling products made to better protect your hair.
$150
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Ulta
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Step into the wonder of the holiday season with this colorful nail color set from OPI.
$29
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Ulta
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Indulge in this brunch-scented morning body wash.
$13

RELATED CONTENT:

The 30 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales 2021: Skinceuticals, Ulta, Sephora and More

Sephora Cyber Monday Sale: Get 50% Off Bestsellers

Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off

The Best Beauty Advent Calendar Deals for This Holiday Season

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Back in Stock for the Holidays

25 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More