The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is in full swing for the gifting season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's holiday sale is offering up tons of them until Saturday, December 18.

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Drybar Interchangeable Styling Iron for 25% off. With top beauty brands like Urban Decay, Philosophy, Benefit Cosmetics, and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for holiday gifts or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now.

While you're shopping Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz deals, you can also get a free 23-piece beauty bag with any $70 purchase.

Check out ET's top finds from Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale below, plus the best beauty gifts sales to shop this week.

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

