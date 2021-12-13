Shopping

Ulta Holiday Beauty Sale 2021: Take 50% Off Skincare, Hair, and Makeup Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Ulta Hello Holidays Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now
The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is in full swing for the gifting season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's holiday sale is offering up tons of them until Saturday, December 18.

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy hair tools like the Drybar Interchangeable Styling Iron for 25% off. With top beauty brands like Urban Decay, Philosophy, Benefit Cosmetics, and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for holiday gifts or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now. 

While you're shopping Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz deals, you can also get a free 23-piece beauty bag with any $70 purchase. 

Check out ET's top finds from Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale below, plus the best beauty gifts sales to shop this week. 

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
$49$24
Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron
$199$159
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1'' XL Spring Curling Iron
$75$60
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
$262 FOR $30
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
$262 FOR $30
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream
$69$41
Phiosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
$65$39
Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer
$39$23

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Level up your eye makeup style this wintery with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte shades.
$49
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson's Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts five styling attachments and is engineered for a number of different hair types, according to the retailer.
$430
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Perfect your brow game for Christmas and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit.
$29
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
This cult-favorite Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray features notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine. 
$138
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Clinique's top skincare products are brought together in this Best Bets set -- available at Ulta.
$40
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Add some volume to your lashes with this cult-favorite Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Too Faced.
$27
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
This KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set features the award-winning tattoo liner, Cake Pencil and Kiss lipstick.
$25
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Give the gift of Laura Mercier's Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a festive ornament.
$13
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Channel your inner popstar with Ariana Grande's fruity God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum.
$55
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
This It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set comes complete with a moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and nourishing night cream.
$55
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Achieve a Drybar-approved blowout within the comforts of your home with this Double Shot On The Rocks Kit -- which features best-selling products made to better protect your hair.
$150
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Step into the wonder of the holiday season with this colorful nail color set from OPI.
$29
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Indulge in this brunch-scented morning body wash.
$13

