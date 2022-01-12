Shopping

Ulta Skincare Deals: Get 50% Off Today's Beauty Steals Starting at $12

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Ulta Love Your Skin
Ulta

If the cold weather has done a number on your skin, you're not alone. But don't worry -- The Ulta Love Your Skin event is happening now -- and it has you covered, with incredible deals on products from top brands like Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Dr. Brandt and more.

The top beauty retailer has really outdone itself, with sales every day through January 22. The next two weeks of skincare steals will feature up to five different products each day, and each item is 50% off. So, no matter what your skincare needs are this year, Ulta's blowout sale definitely has something to offer.

The only problem with the sale is that there are so many items available during the retailer's major sale, that we're not sure where to look first. We get that so many amazing deals can be overwhelming for a shopper. So, don't worry. We've taken the liberty of searching from the sale's anti-aging moisturizers to wrinkle-correcting serums and everything in between, finding the best steals for each day of the sale. That way, you can get straight to shopping on all your favorites before they sell out.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to browse the must-haves from each day of the Ulta Skincare sale below and shop your way to your best winter skin.

Today's Deals

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansers
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansers
Ulta
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansers
Meet Philosophy's twists on their facial cleanser formulated with natural ingredient infusions & scents to tone and lightly hydrate your skin. 
$25$13
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil
Ulta
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil
Nourish your skin from head-to-toe with this cold-pressed 100% Argan Oil from Josie Maran. The multi-tasking oil is nature's richest source of fatty acids, so you can firm up and hydrate your skin with just one organic ingredient.
$49$25
COVER FX Booster Drops
COVER FX SPF 30 Booster Drops
Ulta
COVER FX Booster Drops
Treat yourself with any of COVERFX's Booster Drops this season. The drops boost your complexion all while adding protection from SPF 30 to Brightening to Mattifying to Super Power Antioxidant. Grab one or all four!
$45$23

January 13

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
Ulta
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing oil, guaranteed to make you feel warm and pampered even on the coldest day of the year.
$25$13
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Ulta
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Inject some sunshine into your skincare routine with this Vitamin C Serum from Mario Badescu. It delivers antioxidant defense from free radicals to keep your skin luminous and shining all year long.
$45$23

January 14

Foreo Espada Acne Clearing Blue Light Pen
Foreo Espada Acne Clearing Blue Light Pen
Ulta
Foreo Espada Acne Clearing Blue Light Pen
If you've been itching to try out the UV-light trend on your blemishes, now's the time. Foreo's blue light technology busts up acne-forming bacteria to prevent breakouts now and from forming in the future, all for as little as thirty seconds a day.
$149$75
Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Ulta
Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
If your skin has been feeling stressed-out (we know the holidays had us feeling some type of way), take a moment to soothe and revitalize with this Green Tea Detox mask, especially formulated for acne-prone or blemished skin.
$30$15

January 15

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
We love an interactive product, and this peeling gel is all kinds of fun. Use and watch as impurities visibly lift and peel away, leaving behind impossibly clear and smooth skin.
$48$24
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 Moisturizer
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 Moisturizer
Ulta
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 Moisturizer
Are you ready to believe in miracles? This groundbreaking moisturizer leaves skin soft and hydrated, improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores, all after only one use.
$78$39

January 16

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
This botanical oil blend delivers maximum hydration to soften, smooth and firm like no other.
$48$24
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
Ulta
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
Try out microdermabrasion with this revolutionary product, guaranteed to provide the same brilliant results as professionals right from your own home. Not sure what microdemabrasion is? Through gentle exfoliation and suction, the skin is resurfaced and new cell growth is stimulated, encouraging fresher, firmer skin to regenerate in its place.
$199$100

January 17

Kiehl's Since 1851 The Ultimate Kiehl's Kit
Kiehl's Since 1851 The Ultimate Kiehl's Kit
Ulta
Kiehl's Since 1851 The Ultimate Kiehl's Kit
Sample one of the biggest names in the beauty industry with this hydrating trio of Kiehl's favorites. It includes their famous Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and best-selling Ultra Facial Cream.
$55$28
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
Ulta
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
Treat your skin the way it deserves with this ultra-luxurious night time eye serum from Elizabeth Arden and see more youthful, glowing skin in less than one month.
$107$54

January 18

Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set
Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set
Ulta
Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set
Get great skin on the go with these two fan favorites from Mario Badescu. The drying lotion is perfect for spot-treating any last minute breakouts, and the facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater will instantly rehydrate winter-chapped skin.
$22$11
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer
Ulta
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer
We can not get enough of the Peach & Lily Glass Skin line. This clean, cruelty-free moisturizer is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin but formulated for every skin type. Using plant-based ingredients, this water gel is sure to leave skin radiant and glowing. 
$40$20

January 19

Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Ulta
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
If your under-eyes are in need of a boost, check out this firming eye cream from skin specialist Kate Somerville. Using retinol, the cream is able to significantly reverse visible signs of aging, minimizing pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
$88$44
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Ulta
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
If you deal with acne-prone skin, run (don't walk!) to grab this skin-transforming cleanser from Proactiv. 
$30$15

January 20

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
Ulta
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
Looking for a multi-functioning cleanser, makeup remover and cleansing oil? This collagen-infused cleansing balm does it all. You can count on clean, hydrated and youthful-looking skin with this new unscented formula. 
$64$32
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
Ulta
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
Make it a matching set and follow up your cleansing balm with this moisture-plumping eye mask. Use the three-in-one formula as an overnight mask or use it for a moisturizing rescue balm to hydrate you during the day. 
$82$41

January 21

I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Ulta
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Stock up on these multi-faceted sheet masks, a quick way to enhance your at-home skincare routine. 
$25$13
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Ulta
Tarte Maracuja Oil
There's no right way to use this incredible body oil. The dermatologist-recommended solution helps everything from dry, cracked skin to split ends and everything in between. Get hydration wherever you need it, instantly.
$48$24

January 22

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Ulta
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Take your skincare routine to the next level with this cutting-edge wrinkle-correcting serum. Developed by dermatologists, this product instantly hydrates to visibly reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles after only ten days.
$69$35
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
Ulta
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
This foaming face wash is perfect for all skin types. Plus, with its featured mint essential oil, you'll smell fresh, too. 
$25$13

