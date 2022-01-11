If the cold weather has done a number on your skin, you're not alone. But don't worry -- The Ulta Love Your Skin event is happening now -- and it has you covered, with incredible deals on products from top brands like Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Dr. Brandt and more.

The top beauty retailer has really outdone itself, with sales every day through January 22. The next two weeks of skincare steals will feature up to five different products each day, and each item is 50% off. So, no matter what your skincare needs are this year, Ulta's blowout sale definitely has something to offer.

The only problem with the sale is that there are so many items available during the retailer's major sale, that we're not sure where to look first. We get that so many amazing deals can be overwhelming for a shopper. So, don't worry. We've taken the liberty of searching from the sale's anti-aging moisturizers to wrinkle-correcting serums and everything in between, finding the best steals for each day of the sale. That way, you can get straight to shopping on all your favorites before they sell out.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to browse the must-haves from each day of the Ulta Skincare sale below and shop your way to your best winter skin.

Today's Deals

Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish Ulta Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish This face polish exfoliates not once, not twice, but three times -- first with professional grade crystals, then glycolic acid and last with a papaya enzyme. The heavy-duty exfoliator will have your skin feeling smooth and refined after your first wash. $72 $36 Buy Now

January 12

COVER FX Booster Drops Ulta COVER FX Booster Drops Treat yourself with any of COVERFX's Booster Drops this season. The drops boost your complexion all while adding protection from SPF 30 to Brightening to Mattifying to Super Power Antioxidant. Grab one or all four! $45 $23 Buy Now

January 13

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil Ulta L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing oil, guaranteed to make you feel warm and pampered even on the coldest day of the year. $25 $13 Buy Now

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Ulta Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Inject some sunshine into your skincare routine with this Vitamin C Serum from Mario Badescu. It delivers antioxidant defense from free radicals to keep your skin luminous and shining all year long. $45 $23 Buy Now

January 14

January 15

January 16

PMD Personal Microderm PRO Ulta PMD Personal Microderm PRO Try out microdermabrasion with this revolutionary product, guaranteed to provide the same brilliant results as professionals right from your own home. Not sure what microdemabrasion is? Through gentle exfoliation and suction, the skin is resurfaced and new cell growth is stimulated, encouraging fresher, firmer skin to regenerate in its place. $199 $100 Buy Now

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask Ulta ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask Make it a matching set and follow up your cleansing balm with this moisture-plumping eye mask. Use the three-in-one formula as an overnight mask or use it for a moisturizing rescue balm to hydrate you during the day. $82 $41 Buy Now

January 21

Tarte Maracuja Oil Ulta Tarte Maracuja Oil There's no right way to use this incredible body oil. The dermatologist-recommended solution helps everything from dry, cracked skin to split ends and everything in between. Get hydration wherever you need it, instantly. $48 $24 Buy Now

January 22

