Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% on Perricone MD, Tarte, and Clarins Today Only

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Ulta Love Your Skin
Ulta

If the cold weather has done a number on your skin, you're not alone. But don't worry -- The Ulta Love Your Skin event is happening now -- and it has you covered today, with incredible deals on products from top brands like Perricone MD, StriVectin, Kate Somerville and more.

The top beauty retailer has really outdone itself, with sales every day through January 22. These last two days of skincare steals will feature up to five different products both days, and each item is 50% off. So, no matter what your skincare needs are this year, Ulta's blowout sale definitely has something to offer.

The only problem with the sale is that there are so many items available during the retailer's major sale, that we're not sure where to look first. We get that so many amazing deals can be overwhelming for a shopper. So, don't worry. We've taken the liberty of searching from the sale's anti-aging moisturizers to wrinkle-correcting serums and everything in between, finding the best steals for each day of the sale. That way, you can get straight to shopping on all your favorites before they sell out.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to browse the must-haves from each day of the Ulta Skincare sale below and shop your way to your best winter skin.

Today's Deals

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Collection
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Collection
Ulta
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Collection
Perricone MD's multi-tasking powerhouse treatments promote the most visible signs of healthy skin, including smoothing the appearance of lines, wrinkles and uneven texture. Right now, the entire Cold Plasma+ collection is 50% off from face, neck, and eye to hand therapies and the intensive hydrating complex. 
$29-$179$14-$90
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Ulta
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Stock up on these multi-faceted sheet masks, a quick way to enhance your at-home skincare routine. 
$25$13
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Ulta
Tarte Maracuja Oil
There's no right way to use this incredible body oil. The dermatologist-recommended solution helps everything from dry, cracked skin to split ends and everything in between. Get hydration wherever you need it, instantly.
$48$24
Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert
Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert
Ulta
Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert
An innovative contouring cream that Clarins says targets cellulite and visibly firms and lifts thighs and hips.
$72$36

January 22

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Ulta
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Take your skincare routine to the next level with this cutting-edge wrinkle-correcting serum. Developed by dermatologists, this product instantly hydrates to visibly reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles after only ten days.
$69$35
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
Ulta
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
This foaming face wash is perfect for all skin types. Plus, with its featured mint essential oil, you'll smell fresh, too. 
$25$13

