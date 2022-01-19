Shopping

Ulta Skincare Sale: Shop Today's Deals and Save 50% on Kate Somerville, StriVectin, and Kopari

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Ulta Love Your Skin
Ulta

If the cold weather has done a number on your skin, you're not alone. But don't worry -- The Ulta Love Your Skin event is happening now -- and it has you covered today, with incredible deals on products from top brands like Kiehl's, StriVectin, Kate Somerville and more.

The top beauty retailer has really outdone itself, with sales every day through January 22. This next week of skincare steals will feature up to five different products each day, and each item is 50% off. So, no matter what your skincare needs are this year, Ulta's blowout sale definitely has something to offer.

The only problem with the sale is that there are so many items available during the retailer's major sale, that we're not sure where to look first. We get that so many amazing deals can be overwhelming for a shopper. So, don't worry. We've taken the liberty of searching from the sale's anti-aging moisturizers to wrinkle-correcting serums and everything in between, finding the best steals for each day of the sale. That way, you can get straight to shopping on all your favorites before they sell out.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to browse the must-haves from each day of the Ulta Skincare sale below and shop your way to your best winter skin.

Today's Deals

StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles
Ulta
StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles
This moisturizing yet fast-absorbing eye cream helps reduce the look of fine lines, deep-set wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness.
$69$35
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Ulta
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
If your under-eyes are in need of a boost, check out this firming eye cream from skin specialist Kate Somerville. Using retinol, the cream is able to significantly reverse visible signs of aging, minimizing pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
$88$44
Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt
Ulta
Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt
Kopari's cold-pressed, organic, coconut oil formula intensely moisturizes, nourishes and soothes skin.
$29$14
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Ulta
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
If you deal with acne-prone skin, run (don't walk!) to grab this skin-transforming cleanser from Proactiv. 
$30$15

January 20

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
Ulta
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
Looking for a multi-functioning cleanser, makeup remover and cleansing oil? This collagen-infused cleansing balm does it all. You can count on clean, hydrated and youthful-looking skin with this new unscented formula. 
$64$32
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
Ulta
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
Make it a matching set and follow up your cleansing balm with this moisture-plumping eye mask. Use the three-in-one formula as an overnight mask or use it for a moisturizing rescue balm to hydrate you during the day. 
$82$41

January 21

I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Ulta
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
Stock up on these multi-faceted sheet masks, a quick way to enhance your at-home skincare routine. 
$25$13
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Ulta
Tarte Maracuja Oil
There's no right way to use this incredible body oil. The dermatologist-recommended solution helps everything from dry, cracked skin to split ends and everything in between. Get hydration wherever you need it, instantly.
$48$24

January 22

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Ulta
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Take your skincare routine to the next level with this cutting-edge wrinkle-correcting serum. Developed by dermatologists, this product instantly hydrates to visibly reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles after only ten days.
$69$35
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
Ulta
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
This foaming face wash is perfect for all skin types. Plus, with its featured mint essential oil, you'll smell fresh, too. 
$25$13

