Ulta's 72-Hour Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the 10 Best Deals on Olpalex, Murad and More Up to 50% Off
Scoring the beauty products we use daily always feels that much sweeter when a hefty discount is involved. With just one day left to shop the epic Ulta 72-Hour Beauty Sale, now's your chance to score major deals on your favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup products. You can save up to 50% on top brands like Murad, MAC, Revlon, Perricone MD and so much more.
Until midnight tonight, more than 3,500 beauty products are steeply discounted at Ulta's sale. Daily essentials from CeraVe's hydrating facial cleanser to Olaplex's high-performing hair care formulas are all marked down, so you can stock up on your go-to's without paying full price.
Now that we're in the midst of the hottest days of summer, there's no better time to save on lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too.
With thousands of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals from Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale to shop before they sell out.
Over time, various stressors such as heat, color treatments and sunlight can harm your hair. No matter what type of locks you have, this mask uses Olaplex's Bond Building technology to add shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair.
TikTok-favorite COSRX's Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a clinically-proven sunscreen that blocks UV rays to the strongest degree formulated with vitamin E, antioxidant protection.
For a youthful-looking neck and a firm, sculpted jawline, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ is a multi-tasking powerhouse that helps improve the appearance and feel of skin by sculpting, firming, tightening, and contouring.
Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.
Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
This fragrance-free organic sunscreen with anti-aging benefits is a new take on Coola's award-winning classic—designed for long active days in the sun but light enough for everyday use.
Meet belif's bestselling moisturizer, The True Cream-Aqua Bomb: a lightweight fast-absorbing gel moisturizer that provides a burst of hydration for a healthy glow and refreshing "drink of water" for dull, dry skin.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.
Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get $57 Off Dyson’s Latest Airwrap at Amazon Before It Sells Out Again
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now
33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023