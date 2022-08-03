Have you been waiting for the next big sale to restock your makeup drawers and skincare collection? Now is the time: one of Ulta's best savings events of the year is here, and you don't want to miss out. For two days only, the beauty retail giant is offering up to 50% off top-selling brands, including Urban Decay, Coola, Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, and so much more, during Ulta's Forever Fabulous sale.

Shop the Sale

Not only is the sale a chance to save big on makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfume, but Ulta is offering free gifts with a $50 purchase. Choose between Clinique skincare, Drybar hair products, L'Occitane bath and body, or Dolce and Gabbana perfume as a bonus for shopping the online-only savings event. By shopping on the Ulta app, you can receive a free mini Better Than Sex mascara from Too Faced with any purchase and try out select Nyx products for just $5.

Some of the savings we'll be taking advantage of is 50% off Biosilk's entire collection, including their hair-strengthening treatments. We can't wait to treat ourselves to a long-lasting and hydrating foundation from Urban Decay and Live Tinted's entire collection of glow-promoting makeup and skincare, available now for 40% off. Now is also a great time to stock up on skincare such as Kate Somerville—you can save up to $40 on their best-selling exfoliants, serums, and creams.

Don't wait to get your hands on these great deals—Ulta's Forever Fabulous sale only lasts through August 4. To help streamline your shopping experience, we've sorted through Ulta's sale and selected some best-selling products with trustworthy reviews to add to your cart. Continue reading to see our favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products to shop during the Forever Fabulous sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Limited Time Deals To Shop for National Lipstick Day

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty Is On Sale at Ulta Right Now

The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Last Chance to Shop the Best Deals

The 37 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Summer 2022

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

Charlotte Tilbury's Sale Offers Up to 40% off These 10 Kits

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Drops 'Only Murders in the Building' Line