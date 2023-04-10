Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may have come to an end, but if you missed out on the hottest skincare, makeup and hair care deals, don't despair! Until Saturday, April 15, Ulta's Spring Haul sale event is offering up to 40% off your favorite hair, skincare, makeup, and body essentials. Just in time to replenish your daily go-to's, you can score deals on beauty staples from top brands such as Olay, Revlon, CoverGirl and so much more.

Shop Ulta's Spring Haul

Now that we're switching our skincare over for the warmer seasons, there's no better time to stock up on essentials such as lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag for spring and summer vacations. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too.

With hundreds of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the must-buys from Ulta's Spring Haul sale.

Best Ulta Spring Skincare Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Ulta Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream This gel-cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months. $30 $24 Shop Now

Best Makeup Deals at Ulta

Best Self Tanner and Sunscreen Deals at Ulta

For even more savings, check out all the best beauty sales and deals happening this week, including discounts on NuFace, Augustinus Bader, Murad and more.

