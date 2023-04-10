Ulta’s Spring Haul Sale Is Full of Beauty Staples for Way Less: Shop the 15 Best Deals Up to 40% Off
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may have come to an end, but if you missed out on the hottest skincare, makeup and hair care deals, don't despair! Until Saturday, April 15, Ulta's Spring Haul sale event is offering up to 40% off your favorite hair, skincare, makeup, and body essentials. Just in time to replenish your daily go-to's, you can score deals on beauty staples from top brands such as Olay, Revlon, CoverGirl and so much more.
Now that we're switching our skincare over for the warmer seasons, there's no better time to stock up on essentials such as lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag for spring and summer vacations. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too.
With hundreds of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the must-buys from Ulta's Spring Haul sale.
Best Ulta Spring Skincare Deals
This gel-cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
RoC's top-rated retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores for smoother, plumper skin.
Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer.
Keep acne at bay this spring and summer with La Roche-Posay's salycilic acid-infused cleanser.
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
Best Makeup Deals at Ulta
Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, hydrating liquid foundation with SPF 50 and hyaluronic acid.
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites. Plus, it's available in waterproof.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
Boasting over 1,500 five-star reviews, this top-rated bronzer is beloved for its glowy finish and easy application.
Stock up on fluttery faux lashes from Ardell to dramatically enhance your eyes in seconds.
Best Self Tanner and Sunscreen Deals at Ulta
With its fresh coconut scent and aloe vera-enriched formula, it's no wonder why Bondi Sands is one of the most popular self tanners on the market.
Protect your face from sun damage and wrinkles with COOLA's lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that layers seamlessly under makeup.
Bali Body's streak-free formula delivers a long-lasting, natural-looking bronze with ease.
Spray your way to protected skin with Pacifica's fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen.
This hydrating tanning water delivers a healthy glow to your face, sans sun damage.
For even more savings, check out all the best beauty sales and deals happening this week, including discounts on NuFace, Augustinus Bader, Murad and more.
