Ulta’s Spring Haul Sale Is Full of Beauty Staples for Way Less: Shop the 15 Best Deals Up to 40% Off

By Lauren Gruber
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may have come to an end, but if you missed out on the hottest skincare, makeup and hair care deals, don't despair! Until Saturday, April 15, Ulta's Spring Haul sale event is offering up to 40% off your favorite hair, skincare, makeup, and body essentials. Just in time to replenish your daily go-to's, you can score deals on beauty staples from top brands such as Olay, Revlon, CoverGirl and so much more.

Shop Ulta's Spring Haul

Now that we're switching our skincare over for the warmer seasons, there's no better time to stock up on essentials such as lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag for spring and summer vacations. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too. 

With hundreds of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the must-buys from Ulta's Spring Haul sale. 

Best Ulta Spring Skincare Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Ulta
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream

This gel-cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$30$24
RoC Retinol Correxion Retinol Face Serum, Gentle Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Treatment
RoC Retinol Correxion Retinol Face Serum, Gentle Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Treatment
Ulta
RoC Retinol Correxion Retinol Face Serum, Gentle Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Treatment

RoC's top-rated retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores for smoother, plumper skin. 

$23
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer
Ulta
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer. 

$40$28
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser for Acne Prone Skin
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser for Acne Prone Skin
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser for Acne Prone Skin

Keep acne at bay this spring and summer with La Roche-Posay's salycilic acid-infused cleanser.

$19$15
Avène Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream
Avène Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream
Ulta
Avène Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream

This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.

$35$25

Best Makeup Deals at Ulta

IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Ulta
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, hydrating liquid foundation with SPF 50 and hyaluronic acid.

$21$11
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Ulta
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites. Plus, it's available in waterproof.

$13$9
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Ulta
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$14$10
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Ulta
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick

Boasting over 1,500 five-star reviews, this top-rated bronzer is beloved for its glowy finish and easy application.

$18$13
Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack
Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack
Ulta
Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack

Stock up on fluttery faux lashes from Ardell to dramatically enhance your eyes in seconds.

$13$9

Best Self Tanner and Sunscreen Deals at Ulta

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Ulta
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

With its fresh coconut scent and aloe vera-enriched formula, it's no wonder why Bondi Sands is one of the most popular self tanners on the market.

$26$20
COOLA Organic Classic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
COOLA Organic Classic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Ulta
COOLA Organic Classic Face Sunscreen SPF 50

Protect your face from sun damage and wrinkles with COOLA's lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that layers seamlessly under makeup.

$32$22
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
Ulta
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse

Bali Body's streak-free formula delivers a long-lasting, natural-looking bronze with ease. 

$31$22
Pacifica Sun + Skincare Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
Pacifica Sun + Skincare Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
Ulta
Pacifica Sun + Skincare Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Spray your way to protected skin with Pacifica's fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen.

$16$11
St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist
St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist
Ulta
St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist

This hydrating tanning water delivers a healthy glow to your face, sans sun damage.

$18$13

For even more savings, check out all the best beauty sales and deals happening this week, including discounts on NuFace, Augustinus Bader, Murad and more.  

