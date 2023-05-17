Uma Thurman Smiles With Son Levon on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Uma Thurman had a special date on hand as she kicked off her time at the Cannes Film Festival!
On Tuesday, the 53-year-old Pulp Fiction actress walked the carpet during the opening ceremony at Palais des Festivals with her 21-year-old son, Levon Thurman-Hawke. The mother-son duo was picture perfect as they made their high-fashion arrival.
Thurman was stunning in a floor-length gown, that she completed with a red drape that had a dramatic train trailing behind her. As the perfect complement to his mother, Levon wore a classic blue tuxedo with a black bow tie.
For a moment, Levon, 21, stepped to the side and allowed all eyes to be on his mother as she posed for a few solo shots.
In addition to Levon, Thurman shares daughter Maya Hawke, 24, with her ex-husband, Ethan Hawke. The Kill Bill actress also has a 10-year-old daughter, Luna, with Arpad Busson.
Fans may have the chance to see Maya join her mother and brother in France as her film, Asteroid City, is set to premiere at the festival on May 23.
Thurman and Levon's appearance came a day before Ethan and his wife, Ryan Hawke, made a rare appearance together at the festival. On Wednesday, the actor and his wife were a chic pair as they stepped out for the premiere of Monster.
