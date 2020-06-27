Up to 60% off Backpacks at the Amazon Summer Sale: Get huge discounts on Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff and More
Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on discount.
From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Levi's, Tumi luggage and watches are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of backpacks on sale.
The right sized leather backpack you can wear anywhere.
This stylish backpack is lightweight and sized perfectly.
An edgy shiny leather bucket backpack, featuring silver studs.
We love the pretty poppy print.
A fun printed quilted cotton backpack that feels comfortable on, boasting multiple compartments.
A packable nylon backpack great for travel.
A fashionable backpack, featuring the designer's popular gemini link print.
Score the popular Herschel Pop Quiz backpack style on sale.
A boxy leather backpack with multiple pockets.
A bright backpack with woven flap closure.
Genuine leather backpack perfect for traveling.
