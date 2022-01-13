Shopping

Valentine's Day 2022 Guide: Gifts Under $50

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Valentine's Chocolates
Getty Images

We're not sure how the time is passing so quickly, but Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away. So that you won't have to worry about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has compiled a few of its favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you’re spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or alone, we love that Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last two years, we’ve decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. So, no matter who you’re celebrating with, we’ve found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter-word (and yes, self-love is love, too!).

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Drunk Elephant skincare set (it’s made up of four cult favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too -- and so does this one).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these lovely gifts, all under $50.

NEST New York x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon & Mint Candle
NEST New York x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon & Mint Candle
Sephora
NEST New York x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon & Mint Candle
Don't let COVID travel restrictions get you down. Simply light this candle and transport you and your special someone to the Amalfi coast.
$48
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
Peace Out
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
Make it a spa night with this magical skin stick from Peace Out. Its powerful enzyme and retinol blend makes the perfect addition to anyone's skincare routine.
$34
Harry & David Signature Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Truffles
Harry & David
Harry & David Signature Chocolate Truffles
Add some decadence to your holiday with these stunning truffles, sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.
$40
The Sill Hoya Heart
Hoya Heart
The Sill
The Sill Hoya Heart
Show your favorite plant-lover you care with a heart-shaped succulent in a mini planter.
$32
Best of Kaja: Eye, Cheek and Lip Set
Superstars Best of Kaja: Eye, Cheek and Lip Set
Sephora
Best of Kaja: Eye, Cheek and Lip Set
Get into the holiday spirit with these heart-shaped products from Kaja. 
$41
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station
Wooden Docking Station
Etsy
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station
For the man who needs help organizing his nightstand, this wooden docking station is perfect. Plus, it's even customizable, so you can add his name or endearment on it for an extra touch.
$27 AND UP
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map
The Start Of US Star Map
Etsy
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map
We can't be the only hopeless romantic who swooned at the idea of getting this stunning star map for Valentine's Day. Simply put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met.
$25 AND UP
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
If you love puzzles, we have the perfect gift. Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.
$42
Drunk Elephant The Littles Night Out Skincare Set
Drunk Elephant The Littles Night Out Skincare Set
Sephora
Drunk Elephant The Littles Night Out Skincare Set
Treat your skin to four of Drunk Elephant's best-selling products -- Jelly Cleanser, Intensive Hydration Serum, Polypeptide Cream and Glyoclic Night Serum -- all in one super stylish neon travel case. 
$50
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet
Handwriting Bracelet
Etsy
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet
Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy.
$40 AND UP
Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas
Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas
Indulge in some luxury with these super soft silk pajamas, available in ten festive colors.
$49
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Hang your initial or your significant others' around the neck with this best-selling monogrammed pendant. Buy quickly because popular letters are sure to fly off the shelves!
$50
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.
$39 AND UP
The North Face ETip Gloves
The North Face ETip Gloves
Nordstrom
The North Face ETip Gloves
Protect your partner's hands in the winter with these ultra warm gloves, also made with ETip tech to use with any smartphone.
$45
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Be the toast of your town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched with your city's streets. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50.
$18
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two.
$36$33
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Women's Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Amazon
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Treat her feet in these ultra-soft (and super trendy) faux fur slippers.
$22
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
1-800-Flowers
1800 Flowers
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies. 
$50 AND UP
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Looking to add some spice to your holiday? Gift yourself this lacy robe, complete with satin tie (perfect for unwrapping!)
$49
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment set from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.
$40

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

Shop Kate Spade's Designer Deals and Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items

Nordstrom Home Sale: Bedding and Home Decor Deals Up to 60% Off

Save Up to 70% on Madewell Jeans and Jackets During This Secret Sale

26 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More