Valentine's Day 2022 Guide: Gifts Under $50

We're not sure how the time is passing so quickly, but Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away. So that you won't have to worry about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has compiled a few of its favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you’re spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or alone, we love that Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last two years, we’ve decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. So, no matter who you’re celebrating with, we’ve found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter-word (and yes, self-love is love, too!).

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Drunk Elephant skincare set (it’s made up of four cult favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too -- and so does this one).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these lovely gifts, all under $50.

Modern Map Art Custom Star Map Etsy Modern Map Art Custom Star Map We can't be the only hopeless romantic who swooned at the idea of getting this stunning star map for Valentine's Day. Simply put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Etsy Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy. $40 AND UP Buy Now

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Hang your initial or your significant others' around the neck with this best-selling monogrammed pendant. Buy quickly because popular letters are sure to fly off the shelves! $50 Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Be the toast of your town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched with your city's streets. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50. $18 Buy Now

LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two. $36 $33 Buy Now

