Valentine's Day 2022 Guide: Gifts Under $50
We're not sure how the time is passing so quickly, but Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away. So that you won't have to worry about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has compiled a few of its favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.
Whether you’re spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or alone, we love that Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last two years, we’ve decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. So, no matter who you’re celebrating with, we’ve found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter-word (and yes, self-love is love, too!).
Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Drunk Elephant skincare set (it’s made up of four cult favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too -- and so does this one).
Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these lovely gifts, all under $50.
