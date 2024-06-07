Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend is no longer a red carpet "virgin" (her word!). Mike Goodnough was her plus-one and the man couldn't stop blushing like a high school teen floating on cloud nine.

Bertinelli and Goodnough made their red carpet debut Friday night at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California, where the Food Network star couldn't help but shower him with so much praise he almost quite literally turned red.

It's easy to see why these two get along so well, as they fed off each other while speaking with ET's Deidre Behar, who asked them what it was like taking pictures for the gaggle of photographers snapping away as the couple posed for pics.

"Well, he was a virgin until now," Bertinelli joked, to which Goodnough responded with, "I lost my innocence."

Days after Goodnough confirmed the relationship on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack back in April, Bertinelli took to social media and made it Instagram official. Since then, they've enjoyed each other's time together for the world to see and truly admire.

"I kinda like him," Bertinelli said trying to play it coy. "A little bit."

But in all honesty, Bertinelli couldn't stop gushing about the man in her life.

Valerie Bertinelli and boyfriend Mike Goodnough make the red carpet debut at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"Oh my god. How much do you have?" she quipped before rattling off a list of his best traits. "He's brilliant. He's smart. He's funny. He's talented. Amazing writer. He's kind. He's thoughtful. He's patient with me, God knows I need a lot of patience. I mean, look at him. He's a hot piece of ..."

And before she could even finish the sentence, Goodnough blushed. And he also returned the favor, telling ET what it is that makes the lovable host and actress so special.

"Well, I think what you see is what you get," he said. "Valerie, she's all the things that her fans know her to be. She's kind, loving, caring, sweet. She has a big heart."

Bertinelli had sworn off relationships following her divorce, but Goodnough's different.

"It's just really nice at this age to find someone you really get along with just all around," she explained. "So, sliding into DMs is a good thing."

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough. - Getty

For now, the couple is making the long-distance relationship work.

"I mean, ultimately it's not any different than a married couple where one of the people travels for work," Goodnough said. "You're gonna be away some portion of the time. It makes the time you have together more valuable [and] you rack up some frequent flyer miles."

Bertinelli's Food Network show, Valerie's Home Cooking, is nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Culinary Series category. The show came to an end in 2023 after 14 seasons, much to everyone's surprise. Bertinelli told ET she's definitely open to coming back if the network called.

Until then, Bertinelli says she's OK not knowing what's next on her plate.

"I don't know. For the first time in my life I don't know," said Bertinelli when asked what the next era in her life looks like. "And I'm OK with that."

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is airing Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

