Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, are keeping the spark alive with some playful food innuendos. The couple, who went public with their relationship in April, engaged in a flirtatious exchange on social media revolving around hot dogs.

It all started when Goodnough shared a photo from their recent outing to the famous Rutt's Hut hot dog joint in Clifton, New Jersey. While the snapshot focused on two delicious-looking chili dogs, Bertinelli appeared blurred in the background.

"I only have eyes for @wolfiesmom, but the camera couldn't help but stare at these two chili dogs," Goodnough playfully captioned the pic on Threads, adding that the meal was a "masterpiece."

The Hot in Cleveland star, 64, couldn't resist firing back with her sense of humor and some very punny hot dog jokes.

"Let's be frank, honey. You were totally smitten and relished those 2 puppies," Bertinelli quipped. "I suppose it could've been wurst but I do know that out of all the hotdogs in the world, you pickle me."

Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Goodnough quickly matched her energy, replying, "Madam, please step away from the Dad Joke Machine...Seriously though, even when I'm a brat, you aren't chili to me. I know I'm the real wiener here."

Bertinelli has been married twice. She wed rock star Eddie Van Halen in 1981 -- and they share son Wolfgang, 33. Though the pair divorced in 2007, they remained amicable and Bertinelli was by Van Halen's side when he died due to complications from throat cancer on Oct. 6, 2020.

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

She was also married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022.

In March, Bertinelli's son made an appearance onstage at the 96th Academy Awards to play guitar alongside Guns N' Roses shredder Slash for Barbie star Ryan Gosling's epic "I'm Just Ken" performance.

"I mean, people are going to get sick of it, but I don't care 'cause I'm so proud of him," Bertinelli told ET with a laugh in reference to constantly bragging about her son. "He's been through a lot of adversity throughout all of this, and I'm really proud of the way he's handled it."

Parenthood may be something she and Goodnough have bonded over, as the writer describes himself as a "father" in the first line of his Substack bio. He adds, "Dad level: expert."

