Nothing like sharing your birthday with the love of your life!

On Thursday, Vanessa and Nick Lachey celebrated their birthdays, which both happen to fall on Nov. 9.

To mark the special occasion with her man, Vanessa -- who turned 43 -- took to Instagram to share a picture from their first joint celebration.

Netflix

"❤️November 9, 2006❤️18 years ago, we celebrated our first birthday together. I will never forget the feeling I had in my heart when you told me we had the same birthday!… You were meant for me! I Love sharing my birthday with You, but more importantly, I Love sharing Life with You! Happy Birthday, My Love! To Us! ❤️," the NCIS: Hawaii star wrote.

Next to the sweet message was a picture of Vanessa sitting on Nick's lap while they pose for the camera at dinner.

Netflix

Nov. 9 marks a milestone for the 98 Degrees singer, who turned 50.

Prior to their birthdays Vanessa shared a sweet photo featuring her and her husband, to officially kick off Scorpio season.

"It’s officially Scorpio season! 🦂11/09❤️," she wrote.

The Love Is Blind hosts tied the knot in 2011 after they began dating in 2006, when she appeared as the leading lady in his music video for "What's Left of Me." Together, the pair shares three children -- Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6.

In July, the Lacheys celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

In 2022, the couple spoke with ET about their first date, where Nick made a shocking reveal.

"It was Trenton, New Jersey, on a Monday night. There's not a lot open after a concert. Hooters was open and willing to take us," Nick said.

Vanessa added, "They do have great wings. It was the first time that he looked at me and he was like, 'I haven't had a single beer today or a single glass of wine -- I am looking at you 100 percent raw and true and I wanted to tell you, 'I love you.'"