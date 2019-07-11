Varsity Blues may be coming back.

Quibi, a mobile-first technology service offering original scripted programming, is developing a modern take on the 1999 football movie that starred James Van Der Beek, Paul Walker and Jon Voight for a potential new series, ET has learned.

Tripper Clancy (Stuber) will write the new take, with Anne Fletcher stepping behind the camera to direct.

"For all those who cheered Mox's refrain, ‘I don't want your life,’ as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we're thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!" executive producer Mike Tollin, who also was behind the original film, said in a statement.

Joining Tollin as executive producers on the MSM and Paramount TV project are John Gatins and Tova Laiter.

Varsity Blues followed a small-town high school football team and their overbearing coach through a tumultuous season in fictional West Canaan, Texas, and followed the players as they dealt with the pressures of adolescence and their football-obsessed town. The cult film, which also starred Ron Lester and Scott Caan, made over $54 million at the box office.

This isn't the first time a Varsity Blues remake has been put into development. In 2016, a potential TV series was in the works at CMT with original film writer W. Peter Iliff penning the script.

Van Der Beek addressed the CMT reboot in October 2016, saying that he would only be interested in making a cameo as quarterback Jonathon "Mox" Moxon "only if it's the people who were involved in the movie." "I feel like those things only work if you have the people who were involved in the movie involved in the series," he said at the time.

