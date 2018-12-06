Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Gets 'Amazing' Snake Massage

Is Stella Maxwell starting a whole new spa trend?

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself with a couple of snakes wrapped around her body. In one pic, she is seen lying on a massage table with two boa constrictors.

“‘Entwine in interspecies love to remember your wild divine nature. Get present. Embrace power and embody pleasure’ — Serpentessa,” Maxwell quoted on her post, adding, “Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience.”

Serpentessa offers private one-on-one snake massages, per her website, that “are vital for people gaining peace within our chaotic society.”

The model also posted a series of Instagram Stories, with one video showing the snakes moving all around her. Per the masseuse’s site, the snake massages are guided by Serpentessa, “enabling the person to move past their natural initial reactions of fear or stress to empowerment, relaxation, and bliss.”

Earlier this month, Maxwell strutted her stuff during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which was televised on Dec. 2. Prior to the event, she responded to critics of the lingerie fashion show, saying, “I think every girl has worked really hard and I think you can see that even just through our Instagrams."

"We show all the exercise we are doing – and the mental health, too. Exercise is great for your mental health," she added.

See more in the video below.

