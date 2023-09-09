The daughter of Vili Fualaau and late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau can't wait to become a mom. Georgia, 24, spoke to People and shared how she thinks her late mother would have reacted to the pregnancy news.

"I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she'd be the most excited grandmother-to-be," Georgia told the magazine, after adding Letourneau would have also been "really happy" about the pregnancy news.

As she gets closer and closer to her due date, Georgia reflected on her upbringing and the lessons she learned from her late mother, who died died in July 2020 at 58 years old after battling stage 4 colon cancer. She spent the last month in hospice care with Fualaau and their family by her side, her attorney, David Gehrke, told ET at the time.

"My mom she was a very strict mother -- but she also loved each and everyone of her kids in their own way," Georgia tells People. "So I feel like everything she's taught us, just led to us being able to be amazing parents in the future."

In 1996, news of Letourneau and Fualaau's inappropriate relationship became infamous. Letourneau, 34 at the time, was Fualaau's sixth-grade teacher when she began having a sexual relationship with him at 12 years old. She was ultimately arrested in 1997 in the state of Washington, though she was already pregnant with their first daughter -- Audrey, now 26 -- at the time of her arrest. Following a three-month jail stint, Letourneau was arrested again in 1998, after she and Fualaau were again inappropriately caught together.

Mary Letourneau, 43 at the time, and Vili Fualaau, 22, and their two daughters driving along the beach from their home on May 8, 2005 in the Seattle suburb Normandy Park, Washington. - Getty

Later that year, Letourneau gave birth to her and Fualaau's second daughter, Georgia, while behind bars. He fathered both of their children before the age of 15. Letourneau was sentenced to the full 7 1/2 years she had initially avoided through a plea bargain.

When Letourneau was released from prison in 2004, Fualaau was 21 and he filed a motion requesting a reversal of the no-contact order against Letourneau. They'd go on to get married in 2005 at a winery in Washington with 250 guests in attendance Audrey and Georgia served as flower girls during the ceremony.

It was actually Audrey who first shared on Instagram that her little sister's expecting a baby boy. The Aug. 19 post included video revealing the baby's sex and photos of Audrey kissing Georgia's growing baby bump.

"Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy," Audrey captioned the post. "@gg_fualaau you’re going to be such an amazing mom! Can’t wait to help raise the little cutie pie 🦋."

Georgia's pregnancy news comes nearly a year after her father welcomed a third child, Sophia.

As for the father of Georgia's baby, People reports she's keeping him out of the spotlight, though she did share he's a delivery driver and aspiring boxer. The outlet reported they've been in a relationship for more than six years and have "definitely" considered tying the knot, but so far there's "no ring yet."

