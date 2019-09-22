Viola Davis stepped out in style!

The How to Get Away With Murder star opted for comfort when she presented during the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The actress took the stage in her elegant Alberta Ferretti black-and-white gown, switching out her heels she wore on the red carpet with a pair of silver metallic platform sneakers -- which fans on social media couldn't get enough of!

Davis walked around the stage in her stylish tennis shoes as she gave a short monologue before presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Viola Davis said forget the heels. Sneakers and dress- a whole vibe. I’m not mad at sis. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/UpjbufhKIi — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 23, 2019

Davis received so much praise for her classy and comfy look, with fans going wild on social media. See their reactions below.

Viola Davis is a whole mood. I approve of sneakers with glorious gowns #Emmys — Stephanie. (@qsteph) September 23, 2019

viola davis with sneakers A LEGEND — noemi #forLena (@wildfiresqueen) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis is wearing metallic silver platform sneakers with her absolutely killer gown — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis wearing sneakers to the emmys is my new fashion inspiration for the rest of my life — madelyn! (@notnotmaddy) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis wearing sneakers with her gown isn’t just a mood, it’s a full lifestyle. We’re here to follow that lead. #Emmys — Cómo Se Dice Podcast (@ComoSeDicePod) September 23, 2019

I admire Viola Davis for many reasons. Right now it's for wearing shiny sneakers with her evening gown. — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 23, 2019

I love Viola Davis's dress, and those comfy ass sneakers she's wearing. <3 — Muz (@muzikanka) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis walking out in chunky silver sneakers and "you're lucky I'm even here" energy is the inspiration I needed to keep going #Emmys — babyface hooks (@babyfacehooks) September 23, 2019

Shout out to Viola Davis' sneakers #Emmys — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis wearing an elegant gown with sneakers on is what I live for. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/0RuXAHc7YJ — Giselle V. (@itsgissel) September 23, 2019

I’m glad I turned on the Emmys just in time to see Viola Davis walk across the stage in sneakers and a gown. — Jacqueline WayneGuite (@hourglass) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis is wearing sneakers with her Emmy Dress #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/Zowkmscozw — Meredith Tomich (@MereBear2234) September 23, 2019

See more of ET's Emmys coverage, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Viola Davis Admits She's 'a Little Scared' to Play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies'

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Emilia Clarke Fashion Tribute at the Emmys

Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and More Rock Red-and-Pink Dresses at Emmy Awards 2019

Related Gallery