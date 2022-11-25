This year's Black Friday savings have officially arrived — and let us tell you, the beauty deals are jaw-dropping. The Violet Grey Black Friday sale is is offering up to 25% off luxury beauty and skincare from brands like Augustinus Bader, La Mer, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. Just in time to restock your beauty arsenal or get a jump on dwindling down your holiday gift list, Violet Grey's sale is open through November 28 while supplies last.

Shop the Violet Grey Sale

Violet Grey is home to some of today's most sough-after beauty products — including premier brands like Tatcha, Dr. Dennis Gross, U Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and so many more. Whether you’re looking for miracle moisturizers or top-rated serums, finds from the Violet Grey Black Friday sale are among the best Black Friday beauty deals 2022 out there.

If you've been looking for an excuse to update your beauty cabinet with some more modern (even celebrity- and royal-approved) products, then Violet Grey's holiday sale is undoubtedly the perfect place to start — with Black Friday deals on everything from La Mer's cult-favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream to the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick that's loved by TikTok and Meghan Markle, alike.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Violet Great Black Friday deals available now.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Violet Grey Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Enhance the natural color of your lips with the subtle, pillowy Matte Revolution Lipstick. As an added benefit, the lipstick also uses nourishing and moisturizing ingredients to give the appearance of a younger pout. $34 $26 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray Violet Grey Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray Heading into the holiday party season, a good setting spray is essential — and this Charlotte Tilbury product works to blur the pores for a smoother, more refined makeup finish. $35 $26 Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Violet Grey Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen is just as important in the winter as it is in the summer. Slather on this invisible sunscreen under your makeup since it also works double duty as a primer. $36 $27 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Glossier Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 30% On Skincare and Gift Sets

TikTok-Famous Olaplex Hair Care Products Are On Sale for Black Friday

The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is 25% Off

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Is On Sale for 25% Right Now

Save 20% on ILIA Beauty’s Cult-Favorite Products This Weekend Only

SkinCeuticals Black Friday: Shop The Best Deals on Skincare Gift Sets

lululemon Black Friday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now