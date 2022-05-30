Violet Grey's Memorial Day Sale 2022 — Last Chance to Take 20% Off La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tatcha and More
Memorial Day Weekend savings have arrived early this year — and let us tell you, the beauty deals are already aplenty. At Violet Grey, it's the last day for shoppers to take 20% off products on cult-favorite skincare brands — just in time to restock your beauty arsenal ahead of the summer season, too.
Violet Grey is home to some of today's most coveted beauty retailers — including premier brands like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Tatcha, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Hanacure, U Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and so many more.
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your beauty cabinet with some more modern (even celebrity- and royal-approved) products, then Violet Grey's semi-annual sale is undoubtedly the perfect place to start — with Memorial Day deals on everything from La Mer's cult-favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream to the Tatcha Classic Rice Enzyme Powder that's loved by TikTok and Meghan Markle, alike.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from Violet Grey's Memorial Day Sale 2022. Plus, check out the best beauty sales to shop this holiday weekend, and browse the top beauty products under $35 at Amazon.
As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.
Augustinus Bader is beloved by skincare gurus and celebrities alike — including Jennifer Aniston.
Prep and plump your skin in style with Dr. Barbara Sturm's cult-favorite Hyaluronic Acid serum — crafted with an antioxidant-rich purslane.
Fancy the chance to incorporate a Meghan Markle-approved beauty product into your skincare routine? This internet-loved Classic Rice Enzyme Powder from Tatcha is well-worth the investment.
Give your lashes to a voluminous boost with this delicate treatment.
Turn back signs of aging at the source with this TikTok-approved All-In-One Facial Set from Hanacure.
Head into the summer with a more radiant essence, provided by Eighth Day's Regenerative Serum.
Help replenish your skin's moisture barrier via this firming, overnight treatment mask.
Elevate your summer beauty routine with the help of this magic under-eye corrector from Charlotte Tilbury — which helps to minimize the look of pores and brighten the skin around the eyes.
Heading into the summer, a good setting spray is an essential — and this Charlotte Tilbury product works to blur the pores for a smoother, more refined makeup finish.
