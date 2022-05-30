Shopping

Violet Grey's Memorial Day Sale 2022 — Last Chance to Take 20% Off La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tatcha and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Violet Grey Memorial Day Sale 2022
Violet Grey

Memorial Day Weekend savings have arrived early this year — and let us tell you, the beauty deals are already aplenty. At Violet Grey, it's the last day for shoppers to take 20% off products on cult-favorite skincare brands — just in time to restock your beauty arsenal ahead of the summer season, too.

Violet Grey is home to some of today's most coveted beauty retailers — including premier brands like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Tatcha, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Hanacure, U Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and so many more.

Shop the Violet Grey Sale

If you've been looking for an excuse to update your beauty cabinet with some more modern (even celebrity- and royal-approved) products, then Violet Grey's semi-annual sale is undoubtedly the perfect place to start — with Memorial Day deals on everything from La Mer's cult-favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream to the Tatcha Classic Rice Enzyme Powder that's loved by TikTok and Meghan Markle, alike.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from Violet Grey's Memorial Day Sale 2022. Plus, check out the best beauty sales to shop this holiday weekend, and browse the top beauty products under $35 at Amazon.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Violet Grey
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.

$190$152
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Violet Grey
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader is beloved by skincare gurus and celebrities alike — including Jennifer Aniston.

$280$224
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
Violet Grey
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Prep and plump your skin in style with Dr. Barbara Sturm's cult-favorite Hyaluronic Acid serum — crafted with an antioxidant-rich purslane.

$300$240
Tatcha Classic Rice Enzyme Powder
Tatcha Classic Rice Enzyme Powder
Violet Grey
Tatcha Classic Rice Enzyme Powder

Fancy the chance to incorporate a Meghan Markle-approved beauty product into your skincare routine? This internet-loved Classic Rice Enzyme Powder from Tatcha is well-worth the investment.

$65$52
Dr. Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum
Dr. Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum
Violet Grey
Dr. Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum

Give your lashes to a voluminous boost with this delicate treatment.

$150$120
Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set
Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set
Violet Grey
Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set

Turn back signs of aging at the source with this TikTok-approved All-In-One Facial Set from Hanacure.

$29$23
Eighth Day Regenerative Serum
Eighth Day Regenerative Serum
Violet Grey
Eighth Day Regenerative Serum

Head into the summer with a more radiant essence, provided by Eighth Day's Regenerative Serum.

$450$360
U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Treatment
U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Treatment
Violet Grey
U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Treatment

Help replenish your skin's moisture barrier via this firming, overnight treatment mask.

$198$158
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector
Violet Grey
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector

Elevate your summer beauty routine with the help of this magic under-eye corrector from Charlotte Tilbury — which helps to minimize the look of pores and brighten the skin around the eyes.

$32$26
Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray
Violet Grey
Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray

Heading into the summer, a good setting spray is an essential — and this Charlotte Tilbury product works to blur the pores for a smoother, more refined makeup finish.

$35$28

 

