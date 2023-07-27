Sales & Deals

Walmart Back-to-School Sale: Score Deals on Laptops, Back Packs, School Supplies and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart (Plus Week) Back-to-School Deals
Getty

Walmart's Back-to-School Sale is here with huge deals on essentials and supplies for all students starting the 2023-24 school year. Walmart customers can alway count on the retailer for big savings on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart deals are a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list

Shop Walmart Deals

You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Back-to-School deals underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Whether you or your child is entering elementary school, middle school, high school or college, get a jump start with Walmart to save money in the long run.

With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more. 

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on School Supplies 

For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom. 

Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters
Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters
Walmart
Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters

Take your studying to the next level by color coordinating the information you've learned with these vibrant highlighters. 

$9$6
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack
Walmart
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack

No one needs food-shaped erasers, but it sure does make getting rid of any mistakes much more exciting. 

$11$9
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set
Walmart
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set

If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself. 

$12$10
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook
Walmart
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook

There's just something appealing about taking notes in a pretty notebook.

$11$9
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens
Walmart
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens

Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.

$14$10
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers
Walmart
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers

These Crayola markers are on many back-to-school shopping lists, and right now they're less than $1.

$3$1
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders
Walmart
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders

Create a tab for each class with these expandable folders to keep all your handouts and homework organized. 

$11$9
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor
Walmart
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor

Save almost 50% on this compass set with everything they'll need for that geometry class. 

$22$12
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box
Walmart
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box

A ruler, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, construction paper, a notebook, erasers and notebook paper are just some of the items you'll get in this 86-piece back-to-school kit. 

$48$37
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand
Walmart
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand

Complete with a cup holder, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for a bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work. 

$22$19
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens
Walmart
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens

You can never have too many pens, especially when you can save over 50% on them. 

$20$10

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Pencil cases, book bags and lunchboxes are also being discounted at Walmart. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found. 

Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set
Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set
Walmart
Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set

Cross multiple items off your school supply list with this shiny metallic backpack that comes with a matching lunchbox and pouch. 

$40$25
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag
Walmart
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag

This leather backpack transitions from school to the office to a day running errands. 

$36$20
Marvel Avengers Backpack
Marvel Avengers Backpack
Walmart
Marvel Avengers Backpack

You'll be the hero when you buy your child this Avengers backpack.

$23$18
Kepooman Kids Backpack
Kepooman Kids Backpack
Walmart
Kepooman Kids Backpack

Complete with unicorns and rainbows, we can't get over how cute this children's backpack is. 

$35$29
Hotbest School Lunch Box
Hotbest School Lunch Box
Walmart
Hotbest School Lunch Box

Take off the lid of this bento box style lunch box to uncover two divided spaces to put delicious meals your kid will gobble up before recess. 

$17$11
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case
Walmart
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case

Perhaps one of the cutest pencil cases on the market, this boba-shaped bag scrunches down for easy access to your writing utensils. 

$11$10
KABB Insulated Lunch Bag
KABB Insulated Lunch Bag
Walmart
KABB Insulated Lunch Bag

Take this stylish lunch bag on the school bus to keep your food fresh and safe.

$13$9

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Headphones

Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones. 

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179$129
Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Already a more affordable option for noise-canceling headphones, this pair from Ausdom is currently $39 off and will help take another item off your school supply list. The well-reviewed headphones have 50 hours of battery life. 

$79$43
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Walmart
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones.

$199$138
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.

$129$99
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.

$249$199
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$348$265

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop or tablet can always come in handy during the school year.

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,199$929
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. 

$287$199
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$279
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is discounted by $100 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$349$249

RELATED CONTENT:

The 34 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale

Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to 75% On Laptops

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals for College

The 18 Best Backpacks to Shop Now for Going Back to School Fall 2023

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now