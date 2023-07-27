Walmart Back-to-School Sale: Score Deals on Laptops, Back Packs, School Supplies and More
Walmart's Back-to-School Sale is here with huge deals on essentials and supplies for all students starting the 2023-24 school year. Walmart customers can alway count on the retailer for big savings on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart deals are a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list.
You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Back-to-School deals underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Whether you or your child is entering elementary school, middle school, high school or college, get a jump start with Walmart to save money in the long run.
With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more.
Best Walmart Back to School Deals on School Supplies
For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom.
Take your studying to the next level by color coordinating the information you've learned with these vibrant highlighters.
No one needs food-shaped erasers, but it sure does make getting rid of any mistakes much more exciting.
If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself.
There's just something appealing about taking notes in a pretty notebook.
Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.
These Crayola markers are on many back-to-school shopping lists, and right now they're less than $1.
Create a tab for each class with these expandable folders to keep all your handouts and homework organized.
Save almost 50% on this compass set with everything they'll need for that geometry class.
A ruler, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, construction paper, a notebook, erasers and notebook paper are just some of the items you'll get in this 86-piece back-to-school kit.
Complete with a cup holder, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for a bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work.
You can never have too many pens, especially when you can save over 50% on them.
Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes
Pencil cases, book bags and lunchboxes are also being discounted at Walmart. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found.
Cross multiple items off your school supply list with this shiny metallic backpack that comes with a matching lunchbox and pouch.
This leather backpack transitions from school to the office to a day running errands.
You'll be the hero when you buy your child this Avengers backpack.
Complete with unicorns and rainbows, we can't get over how cute this children's backpack is.
Take off the lid of this bento box style lunch box to uncover two divided spaces to put delicious meals your kid will gobble up before recess.
Perhaps one of the cutest pencil cases on the market, this boba-shaped bag scrunches down for easy access to your writing utensils.
Take this stylish lunch bag on the school bus to keep your food fresh and safe.
Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Headphones
Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
Already a more affordable option for noise-canceling headphones, this pair from Ausdom is currently $39 off and will help take another item off your school supply list. The well-reviewed headphones have 50 hours of battery life.
Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Laptops and Tablets
Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop or tablet can always come in handy during the school year.
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is discounted by $100 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
