Save on all the gear you need to keep your baby fed, safe, and healthy during Walmart's Baby Days Sale.
Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of car seats, strollers, high chairs, playroom sets and more during the Walmart Baby Days sale. Until September 30, the bi-annual sale is offering up to 74% off hundreds of newborn, toddler and maternal care products.
From baby essentials to on-trend gear, this Walmart sale has you covered with discounts on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names like Graco, Britax and Fisher-Price, along with toys from Disney and Marvel. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.
If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the Walmart deals on cribs, changing tables and bedside bassinets to create a room you and baby will love. There are even discounts on maternity clothes, newborn grooming kits, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place.
Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from the Walmart Baby Days sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.
Best Deals from the Walmart Baby Days Sale
Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Enjoy safe travels with the Britax One4Life Convertible Car Seat. This car seat features four configurations: rear facing infant car seat, rear facing toddler car seat, forward facing 5 point harness car seat, and forward facing high back booster seat.
Momcozy S12 Pinky Pro Electric Hands Free Breast Pump Wearable
Save on the popular and highly-rated Momcozy wearable electric breast pump.
FEBFOXS 1080P Baby Monitor Security Camera for Home Security
Equipped with an anti-noise microphone and speaker for clear two-way audio conversations, this baby monitor gives you smart features and doesn't require you to spend a fortune.
Bluey 3-Piece Art & Play Toddler Room-in-a-Box
This all-in-one art and play set covered in lovable Bluey graphics includes a Draw & Play Desk, Art & Storage Station and Fabric Toy Box. Kids can draw, paint, play and learn, while at the same time develop imagination, creativity and hands-on ability.
Graco Simple Sway 2-in-1 Swing
Graco's cozy swing seat doubles as a bouncer with a carrying handle, giving you the flexibility to use it in any room of your home for keeping your baby soothed and nearby.
Joymor Folding Bedside Bassinet Co-Sleeper
The bassinet is made of high-quality and durable Oxford cloth that is gentle on your baby's skin, plus the thick mattress and detachable cotton sheet can be easily cleaned.
Sejoy Multi-Function Baby Food Maker
Suitable for all fruits, vegetables and meats, the 5-in-1 baby food processor offers a steaming basket for tasty and healthy homemade food.
Portable Bottle Warmer
This convenient and portable baby bottle warmer has three gears can be adjusted from 45 to 55 and 65 degrees.
Delta Children Royal 4-in-1 Baby Crib & Changer
Make the most of your baby's nursery with a crib designed to save floor space while providing a safe sleeping area, secure changing station and additional storage. The convertible design goes from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed and full-size bed.
Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set
Playtime just got so much cooler with this versatile set that provides both seating and storage. Including a wooden play table with two chairs and a 6-bin toy organizer, these pieces feature bold Spidey graphics.
Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat
The Evenflo Revolve360 is the only car seat in America that rotates in all modes of use. Designed for kids weighing 4–120 pounds, the Revolve360 makes loading and unloading your child a breeze. Packed with conveniences, it also surrounds your child with everyday comfort and safety.
RELATED CONTENT: