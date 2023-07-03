Watch Jessie J Sing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' to Her Newborn Son: 'Tough Crowd'
Jessie J didn't get the reaction she was looking for after performing for her newborn son.
Over the weekend, the songstress shared a photo dump dedicated to her baby boy, Sky, and it included a clip of him being hilariously unimpressed by his mom's singing.
"1. Tough crowd 2. 'Finally made it out the house' 🎤 3. Selfie’driges 4. Eugggghhh 5. 7 weeks going on BIG MAN 6. Who I look like, Mum or Dad?," the "Domino" singer captioned the post.
Jessie's post led with a video of her passionately singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" to Sky as she pushes him in a stroller through a parking garage. When the camera pans down to her son, he's not very impressed with his chart-topping mother's singing.
Jessie's post also included a fan moment of her boyfriend, Chanan Colman, singing as they work up the energy to get out of the car during their first outing with their son. Also included were pics of Jessie, Chanan and their little boy.
The 35-year-old also shared a sweet moment with her baby that brought her to tears. In a follow-up post, Sky sits next to a giant bear, which happens to be the one from Jessie's first music video.
"I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture. Priceless 🐻🥹," she wrote.
The singer and the basketball player welcomed their son in May. One month after his arrival, the "Bang Bang" singer took to Instagram to introduce him to the world.
"Mans like…Sky Safir Cornish Colman 🐻🌈☁️🌅⚡️☔️🌌," she wrote next to the first official picture of her baby boy.
The same weekend, the singer penned a sweet message to her son and showed off some BTS from the moments during his birth.
"Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life," she captioned the video.
"Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain," she added. "Please join me in sharing in my joy. 🌈🌌."
