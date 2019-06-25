Twenty years on from the tragic death of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, new footage has been unveiled from the couple’s secret wedding weekend.

The couple died in a plane crash, months short of their third wedding anniversary, in July 1999.

In newly-released tapes, viewers get a never-before-seen peek into the couple’s nuptials, including John’s sweet toast to his bride.

“Carolyn has changed my life in a way that I never thought was possible,” he says while addressing guests in a beautifully candlelit venue. “And [she] just made me tonight, the happiest man alive.”

The footage is part of TLC’s upcoming two-hour special, JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes, which will air on July 13.

John’s best friend, Billy Noonan, filmed the weekend’s festivities and released the footage for the special.

ET’s exclusive sneak preview also shows two children hilariously reciting, “John and Carolyn sitting in a tree,” in front of guests.

The couple is also seen saying their vows, cutting a three-tiered cake and sharing a sweet kiss on the dance floor.

The wedding took place on September 21, 1996 at a cute little church on Cumberland Island in Georgia, where some of the bridal party were filmed showing up in a truck.

The special features insight from the pair’s friends, as well as those who were at the event, including caterer, Jodee Sadowsky, and gospel singer, David. R. Davis, who performed at the ceremony.

“As the leading destination for weddings, TLC is immensely proud to air this intimate look into the exclusive and historic wedding of ‘American royalty,’ which captivated and delighted the world,” TLC President Howard Lee says. “This special celebration encapsulates their fairytale wedding weekend as the public has never seen, and we are honored to share it with our passionate viewers.”

JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Jul. 13 on TLC.

