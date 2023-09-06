In a highly anticipated event hosted by Jimmy Fallon at the Hackney Empire Theater in London, rock legends The Rolling Stones delighted fans by sharing the video for their latest single, "Angry," which stars Sydney Sweeney, and revealed exciting details about their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. The album, set to release on Oct. 20, marks the band's return to original music after an 18-year hiatus.

Hackney Diamonds will feature 12 songs that capture the timeless essence of The Rolling Stones. The group, which has been a staple of rock and roll for six decades, made the recording process even more special by including two tracks featuring the late Charlie Watts on drums. The original bassist, Bill Wyman, also contributed to one of the songs, making it a touching tribute to the band's iconic history.

During the live event, it was revealed that Lady Gaga will join the band for a duet on the track titled "Sweet Sound of Heaven," a surprise that caught even Fallon off guard.

The first single from Hackney Diamonds, titled "Angry," was accompanied by a visually stunning video directed by . The visually stunning video for "Angry," directed by Francois Rousselet, features Sweeney, known for her roles in popular series such as Euphoria and The White Lotus. Sweeney, decked out in black leather, can be seen cruising through the streets of West Hollywood in an open convertible while the band's iconic lead singer, Mick Jagger, sneers and Keith Richards' trademark rhythm guitars provide the backdrop for a captivating anthem.

In July, Sweeney took to her Instagram to show some BTS footage of filming "Angry," wrote, “Rock n Roll, Syd 🤘Can’t wait for you guys to see this music video 🖤🎶.”

Jagger, in a statement during the event, emphasized the band's dedication to creating a record they genuinely love. "We didn't want to make just any record and put it out; we wanted to make a record that we really love," he said.

The album, produced by Andrew Watt, has been eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, who were teased by the band's iconic lips logo projected near famous monuments and a cleverly disguised advertisement in the Hackney Gazette that redirected readers to their website.

Despite their remarkable career and Jagger's recent 80th birthday, The Rolling Stones show no signs of slowing down. Their last studio album of original music was released in 2005 with A Bigger Bang, and their most recent release before Hackney Diamonds was the 2016 blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome.

