Get your EpiPens ready! Every Love Is Blind fan remembers the speech that went down in reality TV history, but no one can recite it quite like Chelsea Blackwell can.

When Jimmy Presnell broke things off with Jessica Vestal to pursue a relationship with Chelsea during season 6 of Love Is Blind, Jessica had a jaw-dropping response. Chelsea proved that she could perfectly recite it during an appearance on ET's "Spilling the E-Tea."

"When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke," Jessica told Jimmy in the pods. "You're gonna choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on."

While the fan-favorite monologue is probably ingrained in Jimmy's mind, Chelsea revealed that she has it memorized. After doing her best dramatic reading of the quote, Chelsea's Love Is Blind co-star Laura Dadisman praised her.

"Great job, baby girl," she said. "You really channeled your inner Jess."

Chelsea and Lauren's interview took place at Netflix's Summer Break Party in Los Angeles that brought together Netflix's most iconic reality stars, and the pair also played "Kiss, Marry, Kill" and talked about the giant goblets from the show.

Jessica explained her comments to ET earlier this year, saying, "I said, 'You're gonna choke when you see me.' I didn't mean it in just the physical sense of the word. I meant in every sense of the word because I know how much I have to offer someone."

The single mom shared the interview in February on Instagram and Chelsea, who was widely criticized for likening her appearance to Megan Fox on the show, responded to her EpiPen comments.

The flight attendant commented on Jessica's post, writing, "I love you sweet Jess."

Jessica replied to the comment, "@chelseadblackwell I love you an insurmountable amount friend. Your happiness > my heartbreak."

Jessica will star in Netflix's second season of the mix-and-match dating show Perfect Match, which premieres June 7.

