Watch Mother-Daughter Duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke in 'The Kill Room' Official Trailer
The art world can be a brutal, cut-throat business -- but also fertile narrative ground for a high-concept crime thriller like The Kill Room.
In this first trailer for Shout! Studios' new caper, Uma Thurman stars as a high-end art gallery owner who gets in over her head in a money laundering scheme with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his handler (Samuel L. Jackson).
The film also brings Thurman together on-screen for the first time with her real-life daughter, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke -- whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.
It also serves as a reunion for Thurman and Jackson, who haven't starred together in a film since Pulp Fiction in 1994.
In the film, Jackson stars as an assassination facilitator who turns to Thurman to launder money by selling artwork made by Manganiello, a hitman who uses his tools for murder (specifically, plastic bags he suffocates victims with) as materials for Avant-Garde artworks.
Unexpectedly, the hitman -- going by the name The Bagman -- becomes an overnight sensation in the art world and begins attracting media attention, to the frustration of his boss. Soon things spiral out of control and into a world of chaos.
The Kill Room is set to hit theaters Sept. 29.
