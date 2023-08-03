The art world can be a brutal, cut-throat business -- but also fertile narrative ground for a high-concept crime thriller like The Kill Room.

In this first trailer for Shout! Studios' new caper, Uma Thurman stars as a high-end art gallery owner who gets in over her head in a money laundering scheme with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his handler (Samuel L. Jackson).

The film also brings Thurman together on-screen for the first time with her real-life daughter, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke -- whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

It also serves as a reunion for Thurman and Jackson, who haven't starred together in a film since Pulp Fiction in 1994.

In the film, Jackson stars as an assassination facilitator who turns to Thurman to launder money by selling artwork made by Manganiello, a hitman who uses his tools for murder (specifically, plastic bags he suffocates victims with) as materials for Avant-Garde artworks.

Unexpectedly, the hitman -- going by the name The Bagman -- becomes an overnight sensation in the art world and begins attracting media attention, to the frustration of his boss. Soon things spiral out of control and into a world of chaos.

The Kill Room is set to hit theaters Sept. 29.

Uma Thurman and Daughter Maya Hawke Stun at Paris Fashion Week This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Maya Hawke Recalls Lying to Dad Ethan in Order to Lose Her Virginity

Maya Hawke Would 'Love' Her 'Stranger Things' Character to Die

Maya Hawke Talks 'Stranger Things' Season 4 and Her Famous Parents

Uma Thurman Cuts Daughter Maya Hawke's Hair and Fans Are Calling It the 'Mia Wallace'