Spring may have only started a couple weeks ago, but Wayfair has been serving up deal after deal to help update your home for the new season. Following the Big Outdoor Sale, Wayfair just kicked off a huge 5 Days of Deals event with deep discounts on everything for around the house — inside and out.

Now through Tuesday, April 9, tons of furniture, outdoor essentials, appliances and decor is on sale for as much as 70% off. There's even massive discounts on bedding and mattresses to give your bedroom that fresh feeling this spring.

Shop the Wayfair Deals

Whether you're shopping for new decor to brighten up your home this season, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, everything ships for free.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop from Wayfair's five-day sale. You won't see savings this big at Wayfair until Way Day 2024, so be sure to snag your favorites before they're gone.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $285 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $87 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $450 Shop Now

