The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Still Shop Right Now: Nectar, Saatva, Helix and More

Nectar Mattress
Nectar Sleep
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:47 PM PDT, September 7, 2023

Shop all the best extended Labor Day mattress sales for major markdowns from top-rated brands.

While Labor Day weekend is now behind us, there are still a ton of end-of-summer savings to be had. The start of a new season calls for a bedroom refresh and luckily, every top-rated mattress brand is still hosting a Labor Day sale. We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest.

Labor Day is one of the best times of year to save big on quality mattresses. With deep discounts up to 50% off mattress brands like Casper, Nolah, DreamCloud and Tuft & Needle available now, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress specifically designed for hot sleepers, these extended Labor Day mattress deals shouldn't be slept on. Below, we've gathered all the best mattress sales to give your bed the revamp it deserves, including deals on mattresses we've tried and love ourselves.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales Extended

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado is offering up to 30% off best-selling certified organic mattresses until Monday, September 11.

Shop Avocado

Awara

Get $400 off all of Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop Awara

Bear Mattress

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillows worth $400 with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding

The Labor Day sale at Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off every mattress through September 5. Just use the promo code LABORDAY25 at checkout until September 12.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Mattress

Casper mattresses, pillows and more bedding and sleep must-haves are seeing discounts of up to 20% during the Labor Day sale.

Shop Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free $199 gift of pillows and sheets with your purchase. 

Shop Cocoon

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position. 

$1,079 $699

Shop Now

DreamCloud

DreamCloud's Labor Day mattress sale is taking 40% off sitewide with prices starting from $499. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332 $799

Shop Now

Helix Sleep

Until September 10, use code LDS25 to take 25% off every Helix mattress. You'll also get two free Dream Pillows and a free Mattress Protector with eligible mattress purchases.

Shop Helix

Leesa

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend during the Leesa Labor Day sale. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase of an adult-size mattress.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Labor Day is Mattress Firm's best sale of the year with savings up to $700 on mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar

The Nectar Labor Day mattress sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Labor Day mattress deal before time runs out.

$1,099 $699

Shop Now

Nolah

Relax and save with up to $1,200 off Nolah's award-winning mattresses. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these deals. You'll also get two free squishy pillows during Nolah's Labor Day sale.

Shop Nolah

Saatva

At Saatva's Labor Day sale you can save up to $600 on mattresses. Plus, you can get an extra $100 off an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.

Shop Saatva

Tempur-Pedic

Labor Day mattress deals have arrived at Tempur-Pedic. You can save 40% on a TEMPUR-Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base bundle. Plus, save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets as well as 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress

Save $600 on the best-selling Tempur-Pedic mattress that adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. 

$1,999 $1,399

Shop Now

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale is offering up to $700 off all mattresses, plus up to 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

Shop Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,995 $1,456

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

