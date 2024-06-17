Shop
Wayfair's Anniversary Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save Up to 70% on New Furniture, Rugs and More

Wayfair Anniversary Sale
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 8:20 AM PDT, June 17, 2024

Save up to 70% on furniture, decor, kitchen appliances and so much more at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale.

If you missed out on Way Day 2024 back in May, there's still one day left to shop Wayfair's massive Anniversary Sale with deals that rival the retailer's biggest sale of the year. The Wayfair Anniversary Sale boasts up to 70% off furniture, decor, kitchen appliances and more home essentials for every room.

Until tonight, June 17, you can shop Wayfair's sale to upgrade your home for summer entertaining, spruce up your guest bedroom for house guests, and make your backyard comfy for hosting. Just be sure to shop today before the discounts on your wishlist items disappear. Plus, Wayfair is also offering free shipping to help you save even more.

Shop Wayfair's Anniversary Sale

Wayfair's Anniversary Sale includes top brands like Joss & Main, Kelly Clarkson Home, Keurig, Ninja, Weber and so many more. Ahead, we've found the best last-minute Wayfair deals from living room furniture and kitchen must-haves to rugs and outdoor furniture. Shop our favorites below before the sale ends.

Best Wayfair Anniversary Sale Patio Furniture Deals

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $410

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
Wayfair

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $650

Shop Now

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Upgrade your outdoor space for summer with this foldable Adirondack chair. 

$170 $120

Shop Now

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103 $370

Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $177

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Anniversary Sale Furniture Deals

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

This midcentury modern-style chair has a kiln-dried wood frame and is upholstered in linen-blend upholstery that's distressed for a vintage feel. 

$160 $133

Shop Now

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

Create a peaceful scene in your bedroom with the help of this velvet, queen-size bed frame fit for, well, royalty. 

$500 $226

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $280

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Ottomans are perfect for an extra seat or putting up your feet but are much more handy when they conceal storage. This one comes in several fabrics including this striking olive velvet.

$154 $140

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $190

Shop Now

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand

This contemporary solid-wood nightstand will work with any decor. It's available in several finishes.

$260 $134

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$690 $310

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Wayfair

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to five cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker
Wayfair

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker

Reviews say this portable ice maker works great and makes cubes in just five minutes!

$150 $72

Shop Now

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
Wayfair

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

This compact wine showcase stores up to eight reds, whites and Champagnes at their ideal temperature.

$370 $200

Shop Now

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender
Wayfair

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

This blender comes with single-serve cups and lids so you can take your beverage on the go.

$220 $180

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Anniversary Sale Rug Deals

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$206 $64

Shop Now

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. 

$265 $137

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $85

Shop Now

Lark Manor Cabell Rug

Lark Manor Cabell Rug
Wayfair

Lark Manor Cabell Rug

Rugs are a quick way to change the vibe in any room and bring a space together. Wayfair has plenty of great rugs, including this vintage-looking pick.

$250 $120

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Anniversary Sale Lamp Deals

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Reminiscent of high-end retailer styles, this three-LED-bulb lamp is sure to set a mood in a living room or study.

$93 $61

Shop Now

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp
Wayfair

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Add some retro-style charm to your space with this gold-finish metal base and glass shade table lamp from Joss & Main. 

$90 $73

Shop Now

