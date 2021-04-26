Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is 2 Days Away -- How to Shop the Deals

The Way Day sale is just days away! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year is taking place on April 28 and 29. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer deals bigger than Black Friday deals across categories, including flash deals you don't want to miss.

The Way Day sale is the perfect event to shop for new additions to ready your home and patio for warm weather. You'll find amazing low prices on outdoor furniture for 65% off and lawn and garden decor starting at $20 that'll elevate your at-home happy hour experience and summer BBQ plans. Shoppers will also find discount options on living room furniture for 70% off, rugs for 80% off and home decor and pillows starting at $25. If you're looking to start a renovation project, this is the ideal time to score deals on home improvement staples and major appliances starting at $350.

Customers can get a little sneak peek of the Way Day deals and sign up to get notified via email when the sales go live.

While we wait for Way Day 2021, ET Style has gathered the best daily deals Wayfair is offering right now. Shop our top picks, ahead, and be sure to check back with us when Way Day launches.

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Wayfair Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Save a whopping 68% on this chic, wooden patio furniture set that comes with two cushion chairs, loveseat and table. $380 (REGULARLY $1,176) Buy Now

Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella Wayfair Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella Enjoy the sun without sweltering in the heat under this large canopy umbrella. Choose from eight different shades. $50 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

This Outdoor Furniture Only Looks Expensive -- Shop Deals Under $200

Get the Look: Courteney Cox Monica-Inspired Kitchen

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Amazon's Mother's Day for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Drew Barrymore Shares Tips on Bringing Personal Touches to Your Home