Shopping

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is 2 Days Away -- How to Shop the Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

The Way Day sale is just days away! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year is taking place on April 28 and 29. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer deals bigger than Black Friday deals across categories, including flash deals you don't want to miss.

The Way Day sale is the perfect event to shop for new additions to ready your home and patio for warm weather. You'll find amazing low prices on outdoor furniture for 65% off and lawn and garden decor starting at $20 that'll elevate your at-home happy hour experience and summer BBQ plans. Shoppers will also find discount options on living room furniture for 70% off, rugs for 80% off and home decor and pillows starting at $25. If you're looking to start a renovation project, this is the ideal time to score deals on home improvement staples and major appliances starting at $350.

Customers can get a little sneak peek of the Way Day deals and sign up to get notified via email when the sales go live.

While we wait for Way Day 2021, ET Style has gathered the best daily deals Wayfair is offering right now. Shop our top picks, ahead, and be sure to check back with us when Way Day launches.

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Save a whopping 68% on this chic, wooden patio furniture set that comes with two cushion chairs, loveseat and table. 
$380 (REGULARLY $1,176)
Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella
Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella
Enjoy the sun without sweltering in the heat under this large canopy umbrella. Choose from eight different shades. 
$50 (REGULARLY $130)
Mistana Hillsby Orriental Beige/Teal Area Rug (5'3" x 7'3")
Mistana Hillsby Orriental Beige/Teal Area Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Hillsby Orriental Beige/Teal Area Rug (5'3" x 7'3")
Adding a gorgeous new rug is the easiest way to spruce up a space. 
$95 (REGULARLY $249)
Wrought Studio Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Wrought Studio Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
This stylish vanity set has it all -- soft-close drawers, round mirror, and cushion stool. 
$184 (REGULARLY $233)
Kelly Clarkson Home Landis 34.6" Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman
Kelly Clarkson Home Landis 34.6" Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Landis 34.6" Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman
For a glam look, opt for this tufted ottoman from Kelly Clarkson's home line. 
$250 (REGULARLY $459)

RELATED CONTENT:

This Outdoor Furniture Only Looks Expensive -- Shop Deals Under $200 

Get the Look: Courteney Cox Monica-Inspired Kitchen

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Amazon's Mother's Day for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Drew Barrymore Shares Tips on Bringing Personal Touches to Your Home

 