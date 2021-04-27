Shopping

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Tomorrow -- How to Shop the Deals

By ETonline Staff
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

The Way Day sale starts tomorrow! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year is taking place on April 28 and 29. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer incredible savings bigger than Black Friday deals across categories, including flash deal offerings you don't want to miss.

The Way Day sale is the perfect event to shop for new additions to ready your home and patio for warm weather. You'll find amazing low prices on outdoor furniture for 65% off and lawn and garden decor starting at $20 that'll elevate your at-home happy hour experience and summer BBQ plans. Shoppers will also find discount options on living room furniture for 70% off, rug styles for 80% off and home decor and pillows starting at $25. If you're looking to start a renovation project, this is the ideal time to score deals on home improvement staples and major appliances starting at $350.

Right now, customers can shop Way Day: Early Access Deals. While we wait for tomorrow's Way Day, ET Style has gathered the best Way Day deal options from the Wayfair sale to preview and shop in advance, below. Check back with us tomorrow when all Wayfair Way Day deals go live!

Best Items for Kitchen

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet
Wayfair
Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet
Stock up on Le Creuset cookware. Buy 3 and get 20% off! 
$190 (REGULARLY $225)
VIGO Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
VIGO Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
Wayfair
VIGO Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
Just swapping out your faucet can completely change the look of your kitchen. Our top pick is this sleek matte black Edison pull-down design. 
$197 (REGULARLY $273)
Joss & Main Bradford Swivel Bar & Counter Stool
Joss & Main Bradford Swivel Bar & Counter Stool
Wayfair
Joss & Main Bradford Swivel Bar & Counter Stool
A Joss & Main swivel bar stool with farmhouse flair. 
$200 (REGULARLY $256)

Best Items for Outdoor 

Arlmont & Co. Serena 10' x 6' 5" Rectangular Market Umbrella
Arlmont & Co. Serena 10' x 6' 5" Rectangular Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Serena 10' x 6' 5" Rectangular Market Umbrella
Shop this flash deal to get 40% off durable and attractive umbrella for your backyard. 
$83 (REGULARLY $139)
Veradek Metallic Series Corten Steel Planter Box
Veradek Metallic Series Corten Steel Planter Box
Wayfair
Veradek Metallic Series Corten Steel Planter Box
This weather-resistant steel planter box is an outdoor space staple. 
$132 (REGULARLY $160)
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Save over 40% off this Sol 72 Outdoor three-piece rattan patio set. 
$900 (REGULARLY $1,588)

Best Items for Home

Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest
Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest
Wayfair
Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest
This mid-century modern wooden dresser is the perfect addition to a bedroom. 
$180 REGULARLY ($279)
Ivy Bronx Olivieri 25.6" Wide Polyester Side Chair
Ivy Bronx Olivieri 25.6" Wide Polyester Side Chair
Wayfair
Ivy Bronx Olivieri 25.6" Wide Polyester Side Chair
Boucle chairs are a huge home decor trend right now. Get your hands on this stylish side chair by 44% off before it's gone! Available in five colors. 
$200 (REGULARLY $355)
AllModern Jasper 119" Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Jasper 119" Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Jasper 119" Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise
We are obsessed with this statement-making velvet sofa from AllModern. 
$1,665 (REGULARLY $2,453)

