Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Tomorrow -- How to Shop the Deals

The Way Day sale starts tomorrow! Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year is taking place on April 28 and 29. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer incredible savings bigger than Black Friday deals across categories, including flash deal offerings you don't want to miss.

The Way Day sale is the perfect event to shop for new additions to ready your home and patio for warm weather. You'll find amazing low prices on outdoor furniture for 65% off and lawn and garden decor starting at $20 that'll elevate your at-home happy hour experience and summer BBQ plans. Shoppers will also find discount options on living room furniture for 70% off, rug styles for 80% off and home decor and pillows starting at $25. If you're looking to start a renovation project, this is the ideal time to score deals on home improvement staples and major appliances starting at $350.

Right now, customers can shop Way Day: Early Access Deals. While we wait for tomorrow's Way Day, ET Style has gathered the best Way Day deal options from the Wayfair sale to preview and shop in advance, below. Check back with us tomorrow when all Wayfair Way Day deals go live!

Best Items for Kitchen

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Wayfair Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Stock up on Le Creuset cookware. Buy 3 and get 20% off! $190 (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

VIGO Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser Wayfair VIGO Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser Just swapping out your faucet can completely change the look of your kitchen. Our top pick is this sleek matte black Edison pull-down design. $197 (REGULARLY $273) Buy Now

Best Items for Outdoor

Best Items for Home

Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest Wayfair Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest This mid-century modern wooden dresser is the perfect addition to a bedroom. $180 REGULARLY ($279) Buy Now

Ivy Bronx Olivieri 25.6" Wide Polyester Side Chair Wayfair Ivy Bronx Olivieri 25.6" Wide Polyester Side Chair Boucle chairs are a huge home decor trend right now. Get your hands on this stylish side chair by 44% off before it's gone! Available in five colors. $200 (REGULARLY $355) Buy Now

