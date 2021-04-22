We Found the Perfect Dupe for the Popular Zara Bodysuit at Nordstrom

There's a new affordable fashion line, and we're already obsessed. Nordstrom recently launched a brand new in-house brand called Open Edit, as part of the Nordstrom Made collection. And while looking through the debut offerings, a certain chic bodysuit immediately caught our eye.

Open Edit's crewneck bodysuit is an awesome dupe of the Zara bodysuit that went viral. Both designs feature the of-the-moment racer-style, high neckline -- a style that has been sported by countless influencers and celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The elegant yet sexy silhouette is a versatile wardrobe staple worth buying in multiple colors. Dress it up or down -- wear it with a blazer and trousers for work (or video conference calls) or pair it with jeans and sneakers on casual days.

The best part? Open Edit has an expansive size range. The bodysuit is available in sizes XXS to XL and plus sizes 1X to 3X. It's offered in a ribbed version ($19) and a smooth version ($24) in a variety of shades including black, tan, sage green, gray, blue and a brown-red print.

In addition to basics, Open Edit has trendy clothing with statement details, jewelry, shoes, bags and menswear.

Shop the high-neck bodysuit styles, below, and more of ET Style's favorite Open Edit pieces.

Open Edit High Crewneck Cutout Bodysuit Nordstrom Open Edit High Crewneck Cutout Bodysuit The smooth version with an open cut-out back. $24 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Crewneck Rib Thong Bodysuit (Plus) Nordstrom Open Edit Crewneck Rib Thong Bodysuit (Plus) Score the ribbed version, made from a stretchy blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. $19 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Strong Shoulder Body-Con Minidress Nordstrom Open Edit Strong Shoulder Body-Con Minidress We are absolutely obsessed with this head-turning bodycon dress with padded shoulders and ruched skirt. Pair with strappy heeled sandals for dinner with the girls. $59 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Tie Waist Shorts (Plus) Nordstrom Open Edit Tie Waist Shorts (Plus) Lounge shorts, sleep shorts, errand shorts -- whatever you want to call them, this pair is so cute and comfy. $39 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt Nordstrom Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt The perfect boxy crop tee you need in every color. $19 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Off the Shoulder Cotton Poplin Blouse Nordstrom Open Edit Off the Shoulder Cotton Poplin Blouse When they say the dress code is "cute top with jeans," reach for this flirty off-the-shoulder design. $55 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Open Edit Zip Hem Knit Pants (Plus) Nordstrom Open Edit Zip Hem Knit Pants (Plus) This legging-like knit pant with split hem is too good not to add to cart. $49 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

