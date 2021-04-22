We Found the Perfect Dupe for the Popular Zara Bodysuit at Nordstrom
There's a new affordable fashion line, and we're already obsessed. Nordstrom recently launched a brand new in-house brand called Open Edit, as part of the Nordstrom Made collection. And while looking through the debut offerings, a certain chic bodysuit immediately caught our eye.
Open Edit's crewneck bodysuit is an awesome dupe of the Zara bodysuit that went viral. Both designs feature the of-the-moment racer-style, high neckline -- a style that has been sported by countless influencers and celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The elegant yet sexy silhouette is a versatile wardrobe staple worth buying in multiple colors. Dress it up or down -- wear it with a blazer and trousers for work (or video conference calls) or pair it with jeans and sneakers on casual days.
The best part? Open Edit has an expansive size range. The bodysuit is available in sizes XXS to XL and plus sizes 1X to 3X. It's offered in a ribbed version ($19) and a smooth version ($24) in a variety of shades including black, tan, sage green, gray, blue and a brown-red print.
In addition to basics, Open Edit has trendy clothing with statement details, jewelry, shoes, bags and menswear.
Shop the high-neck bodysuit styles, below, and more of ET Style's favorite Open Edit pieces.
