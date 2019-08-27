Wells Adams is all about living in the moment!

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, and dished to ET's Lauren Zima about what's next for the newly engaged pair. While fans want to know if the couple has set a date, Adams is adamant about enjoying being engaged.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams insisted. "We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time."

The 35-year-old reality star added, "Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that."

While Adams insisted "there will be a wedding," he's not keen on TV nuptials. "I think they know I would never do that," the former Bachelorette contestant quipped.

After he popped the question to the 28-year-old Modern Family star in July, Adams shared on his and Brandi Cyrus' podcast, Favorite Things, the ups and downs of the proposal.

"Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy, but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring," he joked. "I don't want to be in charge of this anymore! There's too much pressure!"

Here's more on Hyland and Adams' engagement:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Wells Adams' Parents Haven't Met Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Mom and Dad Yet

Wells Adams Admits He Felt 'Too Much Pressure' Before Proposing to Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Pack on the PDA Backstage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Related Gallery