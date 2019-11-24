Sarah Hyland just turned 29 years old and her fiancé, Wells Adams, found the perfect way to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared a photo of him and Hyland during a recent trip to France. In the photo, the pair are sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Wells captioned the image, "Happy birthday to my bride to be. Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. Thank you for being so perfect and thank you for always lighting up my Eiffel Tower😏Love, The luckiest guy in the world."

But the 35-year-old reality TV star didn't stop there. He also shared a series of photos he's taken of his fiancée, including Hyland rocking an updo while sitting on a bench, writing, "Happy birthday to this beautiful creature!"

Other images in the slideshow include the Modern Family star once again near the Eiffel Tower, looking at a sculpture and enjoying a drink. The last image in the bunch, which features Hyland reclining on a beach, he captioned: "Happy birthday beautiful, I love you more."

Hyland herself also shared a post celebrating her birthday. In the image, the actress is smiling for camera between sips of green tea while wearing a curly blonde wig and a flowing blue dress.

"Today is the first day of my last year in my third decade of life... I'm just as confused as you are...," she wrote.

The pair began dating in 2017 and in July, they announced that they were engaged. Just last month, the couple held their engagement party, which included drinks and tacos with lots of famous friends.

