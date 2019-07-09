Wendy Williams' Son's Assault Case Dismissed

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr.'s, assault case has been dismissed, according to multiple reports.

Williams' 18-year-old son appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting his father, Kevin Sr., in May. According to reports, prosecutors reviewed the case and decided not to press charges.

Kevin Jr. was arrested on May 21 after getting into a fight with his father in New Jersey, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told ET.

ET confirmed that Kevin Jr. was arrested by the West Orange Police and charged with simple assault following an incident with his father at approximately 9:50 p.m. at a store. He was later released. Kevin Jr. is the only child of the 54-year-old talk show host and Kevin Sr., who are in the middle of a divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage.

A source told ET that Kevin Jr. punched his father in the face. "Kevin Jr. was a bit aggressive towards his father and his father tried to control the situation," the source said. "Kevin Jr. then punched his father in the face and the cops were called sometime later. Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. have always had a great relationship. Not everything is as it appears and Kevin Sr. looks forward to moving past this."

This week, Williams made a tearful return to her daytime talk show after a five-week-long break, where she opened up about the recent drama in her life, as well as the new man in her life.

"It helps that he’s a doctor. I am not gonna say one more word, you're not gonna blow this for me. You're not gonna blow this for me. But he's been married, his kids are in their 20s... and yes, he's black. I know you're wondering."

She also touched on her family, telling viewers, "My family is doing fine and I am doing fine."

"I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts," she said of her time off-air. "I had my books, my thoughts, thinking about you, but mostly gathering my life for me, and my son and my family."

