Shop
Sales & Deals

West Elm's Summer Sale Is Taking an Extra 40% Off Home Decor — Shop the Best Deals Starting at $15

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
West Elm Decor Sale
West Elm
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:49 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Give your home a summer refresh with the best decor deals from West Elm's sale on sale.

As we enter the summer season, it's time to give our home decor a warm, seasonal refresh. Sometimes, the changes are small like a new scented candle or a fresh bunch of greenery. Other times, they’re more noticeable, like a new mirror on the wall or a throw pillow for the couch. There are plenty of little ways to welcome summer into your space that make a huge difference.

Luckily, West Elm just kicked off a sale on sale filled with double discount on high-quality decor to spruce up your home. For a limited time, you can take an extra 40% off select clearance items with code SUMMER40.

Shop the West Elm Sale

The West Elm sale includes everything from terracotta vases and colorful glassware to ceramic candleholders, wall art and more. For your dining room, West Elm's deals on stylish tableware can take your dinner parties to the next level. You can start small and focus on one corner of the kitchen, or transform the whole room into a summery haven.

Below, we've gathered our favorite summer decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale today.

Recycled Mexican Highball Glass Set

Recycled Mexican Highball Glass Set
West Elm

Recycled Mexican Highball Glass Set

Crafted in Mexico from beautifully recycled glass, these colorful glasses are perfect for serving your guests in style.

$44 $15

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

Juno LED Lantern

Juno LED Lantern
West Elm

Juno LED Lantern

The rounded, modern design of this table lamp adds contemporary appeal to surfaces.

$199 $84

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

Iris Indoor/Outdoor Triple Planter & Chevron Stand

Iris Indoor/Outdoor Triple Planter & Chevron Stand
West Elm

Iris Indoor/Outdoor Triple Planter & Chevron Stand

Great for displaying plants with long tendrils, this planter is lightweight and easy to move to any sunny room in your home. 

$238 $102

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffusers

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffusers
West Elm

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffusers

This easy-to-use diffuser instantly sets the mood in any space by filling the room with the soft scent of your favorite essential oils. 

$123 $51

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

Andean Square Wall Hanging

Andean Square Wall Hanging
West Elm

Andean Square Wall Hanging

Add a soft, bright splash of color to your wall with these lovely textiles designed by artisans in Peru.

$175 $42

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

Oversized Terracotta Vases

Oversized Terracotta Vases
West Elm

Oversized Terracotta Vases

Terracotta adds earthy appeal to your home and these oversized vases are built to last through summer and beyond.

$149 $63

With code SUMMER40

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Target Before Summer Arrives

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Target Before Summer Arrives

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

Update Your Patio With the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals on Amazon

Sales & Deals

Update Your Patio With the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals on Amazon

Tags: