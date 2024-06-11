Give your home a summer refresh with the best decor deals from West Elm's sale on sale.
As we enter the summer season, it's time to give our home decor a warm, seasonal refresh. Sometimes, the changes are small like a new scented candle or a fresh bunch of greenery. Other times, they’re more noticeable, like a new mirror on the wall or a throw pillow for the couch. There are plenty of little ways to welcome summer into your space that make a huge difference.
Luckily, West Elm just kicked off a sale on sale filled with double discount on high-quality decor to spruce up your home. For a limited time, you can take an extra 40% off select clearance items with code SUMMER40.
The West Elm sale includes everything from terracotta vases and colorful glassware to ceramic candleholders, wall art and more. For your dining room, West Elm's deals on stylish tableware can take your dinner parties to the next level. You can start small and focus on one corner of the kitchen, or transform the whole room into a summery haven.
Below, we've gathered our favorite summer decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale today.
Recycled Mexican Highball Glass Set
Crafted in Mexico from beautifully recycled glass, these colorful glasses are perfect for serving your guests in style.
Juno LED Lantern
The rounded, modern design of this table lamp adds contemporary appeal to surfaces.
Iris Indoor/Outdoor Triple Planter & Chevron Stand
Great for displaying plants with long tendrils, this planter is lightweight and easy to move to any sunny room in your home.
Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffusers
This easy-to-use diffuser instantly sets the mood in any space by filling the room with the soft scent of your favorite essential oils.
Andean Square Wall Hanging
Add a soft, bright splash of color to your wall with these lovely textiles designed by artisans in Peru.
Oversized Terracotta Vases
Terracotta adds earthy appeal to your home and these oversized vases are built to last through summer and beyond.
RELATED CONTENT: