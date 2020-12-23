What's Leaving Hulu in January 2021
New year, new beginnings, new endings. In January, Hulu will be saying goodbye to a number of its movies. Among those to go are Crazy, Stupid, Love. -- which only will be on the streaming service for one month, so watch it while you can! -- as well as The Prestige,Scream 4, The Waterboy and more.
Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in December, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in January, new on Netflix in January and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.
Jan. 3, 2020
The Waterboy
Jan. 7, 2020
Scream 4
Jan. 24, 2020
Awaiting
Janis: Little Blue Girl
Le Ride
Respectable: The Mary Millington Story
Soufra
The Ghoul
The Heart of Nuba
Jan. 29, 2020
School Dance
Jan. 31, 2020
12 Rounds
Arachnophobia
Bad Company
Beerfest
Blow
Blue City
Breakdown
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Click
Cloverfield
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Death At A Funeral
Donnie Brasco
I Heart Huckabees
In & Out
Indecent Proposal
Lady in a Cage
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Love Hurts
Major League
Maverick
My Best Friend's Wedding
Next Day Air
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pride
Shrink
Spy Next Door
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Sydney White
The Blair Witch Project
The Christmas Tale
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Eye
The Fifth Element
The Final Girls
The Horse Whisperer
The Ladies Man
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Prestige
The Skull
W.
Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to Star in Hulu Reality Series
Lily James and Sebastian Stan Cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
The Kardashian-Jenners Move to Hulu for New Reality Series