What's Leaving Hulu in January 2021

New year, new beginnings, new endings. In January, Hulu will be saying goodbye to a number of its movies. Among those to go are Crazy, Stupid, Love. -- which only will be on the streaming service for one month, so watch it while you can! -- as well as The Prestige,Scream 4, The Waterboy and more.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in December, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in January, new on Netflix in January and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

Sign up for Hulu here.

Jan. 3, 2020

The Waterboy

Jan. 7, 2020

Scream 4

Jan. 24, 2020

Awaiting

Janis: Little Blue Girl

Le Ride

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story

Soufra

The Ghoul

The Heart of Nuba

Jan. 29, 2020

School Dance

Jan. 31, 2020

12 Rounds

Arachnophobia

Bad Company

Beerfest

Blow

Blue City

Breakdown

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Click

Cloverfield

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Death At A Funeral

Donnie Brasco

I Heart Huckabees

In & Out

Indecent Proposal

Lady in a Cage

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Now

Look Who's Talking Too

Love Hurts

Major League

Maverick

My Best Friend's Wedding

Next Day Air

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pride

Shrink

Spy Next Door

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Sydney White

The Blair Witch Project

The Christmas Tale

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Eye

The Fifth Element

The Final Girls

The Horse Whisperer

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Prestige

The Skull

W.

Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.

Stream Queens | December 17, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to Star in Hulu Reality Series

Lily James and Sebastian Stan Cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The Kardashian-Jenners Move to Hulu for New Reality Series

Related Gallery