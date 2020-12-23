Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in January 2021

By Alex Ungerman‍
the notebook
Bad news for fans of Gossip Girland The Notebook. The two popular titles are leaving Netflix as of Jan. 1, 2021. The long-running NBC comedy The Office is leaving as well -- though you will be able to watch The Office on Peacock, so fear not -- as well as a number of TV shows and movies on the streaming service.

The Back to the Future movies, Not Another Teen Movie and When Calls the Heartseasons 1-5 will also be leaving Netflix in January.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in January. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

Jan. 1, 2021

The Office: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Not Another Teen Movie
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace 
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo 
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her 
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches

Jan. 2, 2021

Bloodsport

Jan. 4, 2021

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2 

Jan. 5, 2021

Mara

Jan. 6, 2021

The Monster

Jan. 8, 2021

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4 

Jan. 9, 2021

Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 15, 2021

Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master

Jan. 16, 2021

A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club 
Waco: Limited Series 

Jan. 17, 2021

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 21, 2021

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season 

Jan. 25, 2021

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 27, 2021

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 30, 2021

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31, 2021

The Hundred-Foot Journey

