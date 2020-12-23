What's Leaving Netflix in January 2021
Bad news for fans of Gossip Girland The Notebook. The two popular titles are leaving Netflix as of Jan. 1, 2021. The long-running NBC comedy The Office is leaving as well -- though you will be able to watch The Office on Peacock, so fear not -- as well as a number of TV shows and movies on the streaming service.
The Back to the Future movies, Not Another Teen Movie and When Calls the Heartseasons 1-5 will also be leaving Netflix in January.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in January. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
Jan. 1, 2021
The Office: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Not Another Teen Movie
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches
Jan. 2, 2021
Bloodsport
Jan. 4, 2021
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Jan. 5, 2021
Mara
Jan. 6, 2021
The Monster
Jan. 8, 2021
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 9, 2021
Mary Poppins Returns
Jan. 15, 2021
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master
Jan. 16, 2021
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco: Limited Series
Jan. 17, 2021
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 21, 2021
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Jan. 25, 2021
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 27, 2021
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 30, 2021
Swiss Army Man
Jan. 31, 2021
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
