What's Leaving Netflix in January 2021

Bad news for fans of Gossip Girland The Notebook. The two popular titles are leaving Netflix as of Jan. 1, 2021. The long-running NBC comedy The Office is leaving as well -- though you will be able to watch The Office on Peacock, so fear not -- as well as a number of TV shows and movies on the streaming service.

The Back to the Future movies, Not Another Teen Movie and When Calls the Heartseasons 1-5 will also be leaving Netflix in January.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in January. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

Jan. 1, 2021

The Office: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Not Another Teen Movie

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Jan. 2, 2021

Bloodsport

Jan. 4, 2021

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Jan. 5, 2021

Mara

Jan. 6, 2021

The Monster

Jan. 8, 2021

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 9, 2021

Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 15, 2021

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master

Jan. 16, 2021

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco: Limited Series

Jan. 17, 2021

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 21, 2021

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Jan. 25, 2021

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 27, 2021

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 30, 2021

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31, 2021

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

Stream Queens | December 17, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Netflix to Remove 'The Office' in 2021

'Bridgerton': Meet All the Characters in the Netflix Regency Drama

'Bridgerton': Inside Shondaland's Steamy New Netflix Drama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery